Turkish Airlines Halts Gulf Flights
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s national airline, Turkish Airlines, declared on Monday that it has suspended all its services for the day to several Gulf cities, including Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat.
Through a message shared on its social media platforms, the airline stated: “Dear Passengers, our flights to Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Muscat scheduled for June 23, 2025 have been canceled.”
The airline further mentioned: “We kindly ask you to follow the updates regarding your flights on our website,” urging travelers to stay informed via their official webpage.
This action followed a significant surge in regional hostilities, as Iran unleashed a volley of missile strikes targeting the United States’ Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar earlier on Monday.
This aggressive move was a direct retaliation after American forces carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear locations within Iran on Sunday, sharply intensifying already high tensions in the area.
