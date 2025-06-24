Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish Airlines Halts Gulf Flights

Turkish Airlines Halts Gulf Flights


2025-06-24 02:49:47
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s national airline, Turkish Airlines, declared on Monday that it has suspended all its services for the day to several Gulf cities, including Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat.

Through a message shared on its social media platforms, the airline stated: “Dear Passengers, our flights to Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Muscat scheduled for June 23, 2025 have been canceled.”

The airline further mentioned: “We kindly ask you to follow the updates regarding your flights on our website,” urging travelers to stay informed via their official webpage.

This action followed a significant surge in regional hostilities, as Iran unleashed a volley of missile strikes targeting the United States’ Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar earlier on Monday.

This aggressive move was a direct retaliation after American forces carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear locations within Iran on Sunday, sharply intensifying already high tensions in the area.

MENAFN24062025000045017167ID1109714323

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search