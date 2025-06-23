403
TSX Keeps Upward Momentum Despite Mideast Suspense
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Canada's largest centre continued to make progress as Monday morning became afternoon, with resource stocks like gold leading the way.
The TSX Composite Index rolled on 155.24 points to move into Monday afternoon at 26,652.81.
The Canadian dollar regrouped 0.05 cents to 72.82 cents U.S.
Over the weekend, the U.S. had launched strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, and Trump hinted at the possibility of regime change in Iran.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Monday that he spoke with Trump on issues ranging across de-escalating the conflict in the Middle East, NATO's proposed summit this week and trade negotiations with the U.S.
From the corporate angle, First Quantum Minerals said an employee working at the company's Trident project in Zambia passed away following an incident involving a dump truck.
First Quantum shares gathered 15 cents by noon hour to $21.51.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange recovered 5.35 points by noon Monday to 714.63.
All but two of the 12 TSX subgroups were in positive country midday Monday's, led by gold, shinier 2.5%, materials, stronger 1.9%, and consumer staples, better by 1.3%.
Energy stocks slumped 0.4%, while health-care dipped 0.2%, the only subgroups in the red.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks were higher on Monday even after the United States entered Israel's war against Iran over the weekend by striking three nuclear sites. Oil prices were also lower after a brief spike overnight.
The Dow Jones Industrials saw gains subside, but was still ahead 21.24 points midday Monday at 42,228.06.
The S&P 500 index recovered 13.8 points to 5,981.64.
The NASDAQ Composite was stronger by 59.95 points to 19,507.36.
Investors also weighed comments from Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman that said she would be in favor of the central bank cutting interest rates at the July policy meeting. Her comments follow similar sentiment from peer Governor Christopher Waller on Friday.
Novo Nordisk shares are under pressure after updates at the American Diabetes Association conference this weekend left the impression that Eli Lilly has an edge in obesity treatment. Also, Novo Nordisk said it ended a venture with telehealth platform Hims & Hers to sell its weight loss drug.
Novo Nordisk's shares tumbled 6%, while Hims & Hers dove 31%. Eli Lilly shares were slightly positive.
Oil prices had already spiked in recent weeks following the increased tensions in the Middle East. U.S. crude oil futures on Sunday night reached highs not seen since January before paring those gains. slipped more than 1% on Monday, after Trump said in a Truth Social post that“everyone” should keep oil prices low, and doing otherwise“play into the hands of the enemy.”
Prices for the 10-year Treasury were much higher, weighing yields to 4.30% from Friday's 4.38%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices demurred 12 cents to $73.72 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices gained $18.70 to $3,404.40 U.S. an ounce.
