Networknewsbreaks Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Finalizes Majority Acquisition Of Italian Football Club Juve Stabia
About Brera Holdings PLC
Brera Holdings PLC is focused on expanding its social impact football (soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs, which will provide increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, provide other professional football and sports-related consulting services, and achieve capital appreciation of these clubs.
