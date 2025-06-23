Networknewsbreaks Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Finalizes Majority Acquisition Of Italian Football Club Juve Stabia

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) has completed the final closing of its acquisition of a 52% majority stake in Italian Serie B football club SS Juve Stabia srl, known as“The Second Team of Naples.” The transaction, made with prior majority owner XX Settembre srl, aligns with Brera's multi-club ownership strategy aimed at driving revenue growth and long-term value creation. Founder and Executive Chairman Daniel McClory highlighted Juve Stabia's strong finish in the 2024–25 season and its potential to contribute meaningfully to Brera's performance in the years ahead.

Brera Holdings PLC is focused on expanding its social impact football (soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs, which will provide increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, provide other professional football and sports-related consulting services, and achieve capital appreciation of these clubs.

