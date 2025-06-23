Egypt's Al-Sisi, Greek PM Urge Political Solution To Halt Iran-Israel Crisis

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the need to halt the current regional escalation during a phone call on Monday, stressing that a political solution is the only way to end the crisis between Iran and Israel.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, the Greek prime minister was keen to hear President Al-Sisi's perspective on regional developments. Both leaders expressed grave concern that continued military operations could push the region into a new wave of instability, threatening regional and international peace and security.

They also emphasised that the escalation between Iran and Israel should not overshadow the“ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip.” The two leaders stressed the importance of stopping the“ongoing aggression” there and ending the suffering of civilians, particularly with the existing restrictions on humanitarian aid access.

The official spokesperson, Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the call also covered other regional issues, including maritime border demarcation in the Eastern Mediterranean and illegal migration.

On Libya, both sides affirmed the importance of forming a new, unified government tasked with holding simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections. They also reiterated their support for efforts by Libya's House of Representatives and High Council of State to approve a viable and consensus-based roadmap.

The leaders also confirmed their commitment to building on the current momentum in bilateral relations and exploring wider cooperation, especially in the economic and energy sectors.

In this context, President Al-Sisi affirmed Egypt's commitment to protecting all religious holy sites on its land, specifically mentioning its appreciation for the religious and spiritual status of St. Catherine's Monastery. He noted that a recent Egyptian court ruling reflected this position, stressed that the monastery would not be harmed, and highlighted the importance of correcting false information on the matter being promoted in Europe.