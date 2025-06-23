NRH Search Elevates Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Hiring

Specialized executive recruiting for C‐Suite, VP, Director, senior leadership & management positions

- NRH Search ClientNAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NRH Search Executive Recruiters , a boutique executive search firm with more than 100 years of collective industry experience, is announcing its dedicated enhancement of recruiting services tailored to the restaurant and hospitality sectors. The firm specializes in placing top-tier talent in C‐Level, Vice President, Director, Senior Leadership, and Management positions.Unmatched Depth in the IndustryNRH Search has cultivated an expansive network of restaurant, hotel, resort, and food-service professionals. With placements including CEOs, COOs, CFOs, VPs of Culinary, Marketing, Real Estate & Development, Directors of Operations, and General Managers, NRH Search ensures access to both established and emerging leaders.Speed, Precision, and Cultural FitNRH Search consistently fills most executive roles within 30 to 90 days-responding to the urgent seasonal and strategic needs of clientsnrhsearch. Their boutique model guarantees that clients work directly with seasoned partners who understand their unique challenges and goals.Comprehensive & Confidential ProcessFrom initial consultation through candidate sourcing, screening, interviewing, offer negotiation, and onboarding, NRH Search delivers a full-service experience. Confidentiality and integrity are cornerstones of every engagement, ensuring secure and successful leadership transitions.Proven Success Across Key SectorsRecent placements showcase NRH Search's extensive reach across segments:Restaurant & Franchise: CEO, COO, VP Culinary, VP Marketing, CFO, Director Procurement & DistributionHotel & Resort: General Managers, Directors of Food & Beverage, Construction & Facilities, MarketingBuilt on Trust & Long‐Term PartnershipsNRH Search's relationships with clients like Stepping Stone Capital, Kona Grill, The Cheesecake Factory, Mod Pizza, BJ's, Applebee's, and Culver's are rooted in confidence and consistent performance. Clients often testify to the firm's attentive partner-style service:“Ron is a GREAT recruiter... brings the right person to the table. I will continue to use Ron when the need arises”.About NRH SearchFounded in 1981, NRH Search (formerly National Restaurant Search) supports restaurant, hospitality, and food-service businesses nationwide and beyond. As a boutique firm, they deliver tailor-made leadership solutions with dedication, confidentiality, and deep market insight. With a streamlined process and a commitment to excellence, NRH Search ensures every role-from C‐Suite through senior management-is filled by a candidate who aligns with the client's culture and strategic objectives.Media ContactsRon Stockman, President & CEO📧 ...📞 (630) 373-6095For more information on executive search services in restaurant and hospitality, visit .

Ron Stockman

NRH Search

+1 (630) 482-2900

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.