ASIAN BEAUTY LEADER NUTRIWORKS HARNESSES TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE WITH FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND REFLEXOLOGY FOOT PATCHES

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Asian beauty market leader NutriWorks , creators of the original, clinically proven Patch-It ® product line that has achieved international success in Asia and Europe, has created a modern, natural, and affordable solution for wellness woes: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-powered RestoreGlow reflexology patches.

“For thousands of years, people have relied upon wellness techniques like reflexology and aromatherapy to recover from everyday ailments,” said Amy Wong, NutriWorks Co-Founder.“Through our first-of-its-kind formulation of quality, natural ingredients, we have effortlessly brought this knowledge into the modern day.”

According to Cleveland Clinic , reflexology therapy works by applying pressure to specific points in the feet, triggering responses in other parts of the body. In TCM, this classic treatment is tied to maintaining balance in the body's 'Qi', or vital energy and well-being.

“One of the core beliefs in TCM is the idea that our outward appearance reflects our internal health and vice versa,” added Wong.“Our patches support the body's relaxation and recovery through strategic targeting of several zones in the feet, a process that can result in a healthier appearance and good skin complexion.”

“Additionally, our series of patches are made from carefully-sourced ingredients. Our mandarin wood vinegar, a 'warming' component in TCM, naturally supports blood circulation and the body's detoxification, while finely ground black Brazilian Tourmaline crystal, known in crystal healing for grounding and stabilizing the Qi, provides balance, calmness, and stress relief.”

Unlike other sources of wood vinegars, NutriWorks' hails from South Korean Mandarin Orange Trees, the same source as many healthcare products. Through a careful purification process, the vinegar is harnessed, aged, and converted into a powder, one that is joined with the tourmaline as well as skin-protecting antioxidant Green Tea.

“We are incredibly proud of our design. For more than 25 years, we have offered natural wellness solutions to consumers globally. We are excited for what's to come as we continue growing our U.S. customer base.”

Sold on Amazon, Walmart, and OneLavi, a 20-patch box of RestoreGlow costs $40.

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches,“Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy 'nutrition that works', NutriWorks' supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

