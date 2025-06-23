JBM Exclusively Lists Solaya - Class A Apartments In The Heart Of Orlando, FL
A Call For Offers Date is set for July 16th, 2025.
Product
Solaya offers a range of luxurious amenities including a resort-style, infinity-edge pool with expansive sundeck and numerous lounging options and shaded cabanas. Solaya's grand clubhouse offers seamless connectivity with a community lounge, game room, cybercafé, and Starbucks coffee station. Additional standout amenities include a lakefront pavilion with a summer kitchen and grilling stations, 24/7 fitness center, spacious fenced-in dog park, pet spa, and garages and storage units available for rent.
Units
The Property consists of a diverse mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units. These unit interiors feature modern, open-concept floorplans with LVT flooring throughout the living rooms and bedrooms. The kitchens are fully equipped with GE stainless steel appliance packages, quartz countertops and center islands with bar seating. Other notable amenities include walk-in closets, large screened-in patios/balconies, and direct access garages in select units.
Location
Solaya has tremendous connectivity located just off International Drive and Westwood Boulevard with proximate access to I-4. The Property is in the heart of Orlando, close to all major theme parks, hotels, shopping destinations, and Downtown Orlando. There are three Publix Super Markets and a Target within a 2-mile radius. SeaWorld Orlando is less than a mile north of the Property which sees nearly 4.5 million visitors each year. The brand new Epic Universe theme park is just 3 miles north. Since 2010, Orange County's population has grown over 35% and is projected to grow 46% over the next 20 years.
About JBM®
JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. Green Street's 2024 national multifamily broker rankings rank JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A . for the 4th year in a row. JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume of $20+ billion and 174,000+ units.
JBM - Available Properties
