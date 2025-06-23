Fire-Rated Doors Market: Size, Share & Trends, $42.2M In 2019 To $60.1M By 2027, CAGR 6.1%

Fire Rated Doors Market Allied

Fire-rated Doors Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market OverviewThe global fire-rated doors market was valued at $42.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $60.1 million by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. Fire-rated doors, designed to resist fire spread, are essential for safety in residential and non-residential buildings. Constructed primarily from wood, metal, or glass, these doors offer fire-resistance ratings from 20 minutes to 3 hours, ensuring protection during emergencies.Download PDF Sample Copy@Fire-rated doors are increasingly critical due to rising safety concerns, stringent fire safety regulations, and growing construction activities worldwide. These doors are widely used in commercial, industrial, and residential settings, driven by urbanization, infrastructure development, and mandatory building codes. The market's growth is fueled by advancements in door technology, increased investment in fire safety, and a focus on building resilient structures.Market DriversThe fire-rated doors market is propelled by several factors. Stringent fire safety regulations in developed nations, such as the U.S., Canada, and European countries, mandate the installation of fire-rated doors in commercial and public buildings. Guidelines requiring doors with minimum fire-resistance ratings of 30 or 60 minutes in new and existing structures further boost demand. Government spending on fire safety initiatives also supports market growth.Rapid urbanization, particularly in Asia-Pacific, drives demand for fire-rated doors in residential and commercial projects. The region's large population and infrastructure investments contribute significantly to market expansion. The replacement of traditional doors with fire-rated alternatives in residential areas, coupled with their adoption in non-residential sectors like hotels, offices, and supermarkets, fuels market growth.Technological advancements in construction enhance the appeal of fire-rated doors. Innovations in materials and manufacturing processes improve durability and fire-resistance capabilities. Increased R&D investments are creating opportunities for advanced fire-rated door solutions, aligning with modern building safety standards.ChallengesDespite its growth potential, the fire-rated doors market faces challenges. High installation and maintenance costs can deter adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive markets. Additionally, intense competition among manufacturers leads to downward price pressure, impacting profit margins. These factors pose barriers to market expansion, especially for smaller players.The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the market, halting construction activities and manufacturing operations globally. Supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages further constrained production. The pause in business operations affected revenue streams, slowing market growth. However, increased demand for touchless and automated door systems in residential and commercial spaces, driven by hygiene concerns, offers a silver lining.Enquire Before Buying@Market SegmentationThe fire-rated doors market is segmented by mechanism, material, end-user, and region.By Mechanism: The market includes swinging, sliding, folding, and other fire doors. In 2019, swinging fire doors dominated due to their durability, ease of access, and widespread use in commercial and residential settings.By Material: The market is divided into wood, metal, glass, and others. The glass segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by its aesthetic appeal and increasing use in modern architecture.By End-User: The market is categorized into residential and non-residential sectors. Non-residential applications, including offices, hotels, and industrial facilities, led in 2019, while residential demand is growing due to safety awareness and door replacement trends.By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) are analyzed. Europe and North America are key markets due to stringent safety regulations, while Asia-Pacific is expected to register significant growth.Regional InsightsEurope and North America accounted for significant market shares in 2019, driven by robust construction spending and strict fire safety norms. Countries like the UK, Germany, and the U.S. enforce mandatory fire-rated door installations, boosting demand. Advanced building infrastructure and high safety standards further support market growth in these regions.Asia-Pacific is poised for substantial growth, fueled by rapid urbanization, population growth, and infrastructure development in China, India, and Japan. Government initiatives to enhance building safety and reduce fire risks are driving adoption. LAMEA, while smaller in market share, shows potential due to increasing construction activities in the Middle East and Africa.Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the fire-rated doors market, with lockdowns halting construction and manufacturing. Raw material shortages and supply chain issues led to production delays, impacting revenue. However, the crisis increased demand for automated and touchless doors to minimize contact in public and residential spaces. As economies recover, manufacturers are scaling up production to meet pent-up demand, with a slow but steady market rebound expected through 2027.Update On Demand@Competitive LandscapeKey players in the fire-rated doors market include Agta Record Ltd, ASSA ABLOY Group, GEZE GmbH, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Griffon Corporation Inc., JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., Lindner Group KG, MANUSA GEST, S.L., Nabtesco Corporation, and Sanwa Holdings Corporation. These companies focus on business expansion and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.For example, in May 2018, ASSA ABLOY Group acquired Pioneer Industries, a U.S.-based manufacturer of fire-rated doors for commercial applications. This acquisition expanded ASSA ABLOY's product portfolio and geographic reach. Other players are investing in R&D to develop innovative, cost-effective fire-rated door solutions.Key Trends and OpportunitiesThe fire-rated doors market is shaped by several trends. The integration of advanced technologies, such as automated and touchless systems, is gaining traction, driven by hygiene and safety concerns. Glass fire-rated doors are increasingly popular in modern architecture, combining aesthetics with safety. The replacement of traditional doors in residential areas offers significant growth opportunities.Sustainability is another focus, with manufacturers exploring eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient production processes. Partnerships and collaborations among companies are expected to accelerate recovery from pandemic-related disruptions, enabling faster production scale-up to meet demand.Forecast Analysis (2020–2027)The fire-rated doors market is set for steady growth through 2027, driven by stringent safety regulations, urbanization, and construction activities. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead in growth rate, supported by infrastructure investments. The glass material segment will see rapid adoption, while non-residential applications will remain dominant. Swinging fire doors will continue to hold a significant share due to their versatility.Innovations in fire-resistant materials and automation will shape the market's future. Companies that address cost challenges and invest in sustainable solutions will gain a competitive edge. The recovery from COVID-19 disruptions will further drive demand as construction resumes globally.The global fire-rated doors market is poised to reach $60.1 million by 2027, driven by rising safety concerns, stringent regulations, and construction growth. Fire-rated doors, made from wood, metal, or glass, are critical for residential and non-residential safety. While high costs and competition pose challenges, innovations in automation and materials offer opportunities. Asia-Pacific's urbanization and North America's regulatory framework will fuel growth, making fire-rated doors a vital component of modern building safety.

