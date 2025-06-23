403
Iran, UK Diplomats Confer on U.S. Bombing of Iranian Nuclear Sites
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy spoke on Sunday regarding the recent US military assault on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
According to an official summary issued by Iran’s Foreign Ministry after their phone call, the two officials reviewed the latest events connected to the US strike.
Araghchi condemned the attack vehemently, labeling it a “clear violation of international law,” the statement detailed.
Meanwhile, Lammy expressed his sorrow over the incident, denied any British participation or coordination, and stressed the importance of maintaining diplomatic dialogue.
Earlier on Sunday, Iranian media sources reported that local air defense units had been activated and put on high alert, though they did not provide further specifics.
US President Donald Trump announced early Sunday that American forces had targeted three Iranian nuclear complexes located in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.
The US offensive involved dropping six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordo site via B-2 stealth bombers, alongside multiple submarine-launched cruise missile strikes aimed at the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.
These attacks represent the latest spike in a US-supported Israeli military campaign against Iran that began on June 13, which led Tehran to retaliate with missile strikes against Israel.
Israeli officials have reported that Iranian missile attacks have resulted in at least 25 deaths and hundreds of injuries since the escalation began.
