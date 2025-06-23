Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sharjah Introduces Marriage Leave For Government Employees

2025-06-23 09:16:58
Sharjah introduced marriage leave for employees in government agencies, who will be eligible for eight days of leave.

This move, introduced for the first time, comes under a new decree-law on human resources in the emirate, issued by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The decree-law includes other provisions, among which are priority of government appointment for citizens and children of female citizens. Non-citizens may be appointed on contracts in accordance with the executive regulations.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Human Resources Department, explained via "Direct Line" that important features of the decree-law include the creation of a part-time work system, and a grade system (A-B) for government appointment.

The law also saw the introduction of a new veterinary system in Sharjah.

Earlier this year, the Sharjah government also approved "care leave" for female employees who give birth to a sick or disabled child requiring continuous care.

The leave, which begins after the completion of maternity leave , may be extended annually for up to three years.

