Practicelink Announces Strategic Leadership Realignment To Advance Service To Physicians And Recruiters

ST. LOUIS and HINTON, West Virginia, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeLink , the nation's most trusted physician recruitment resource and home of the leading online physician job board, today announced a strategic leadership realignment to further strengthen its support for physicians, advanced practice providers (APPs), and the healthcare organizations that employ them.

Key leadership changes include:



Christy Bray is appointed Chief Customer Officer, leading Customer Relations & Development with a focus on sales growth, client success and strategic account development.

Melissa Wickline transitions to Chief Member Officer, heading engagement and support for physicians and APPs, including Graduate Medical Education (GME) outreach.

Eric Martin continues as Director of Customer Relations & Development, ensuring client satisfaction, onboarding, and retention. Drew Terry , Vice President of Marketing & Communications, joins the Senior Management Team, leading brand strategy, content development and marketing performance.

“This realignment is a strategic commitment to the physicians, providers and healthcare organizations at the heart of our mission,” said Ken Allman, CEO and Founder of PracticeLink.“By aligning our leadership with our evolving strategy, we're positioned to deliver even greater value to the healthcare community.”

PracticeLink's job board remains free for physicians and advanced practice providers, featuring opportunities from over 8,000 hospitals, medical groups, and private practices. Recruiters benefit from the PracticeLink Recruitment Management System and PRO Marketing suite , while PracticeLink Magazine reaches 95,000 residents with quarterly career advancement content.

For more information, visit PracticeLink.com .

About PracticeLink

Established in 1994, PracticeLink connects physicians and advanced practitioners in all specialties with opportunities at more than 8,000 health systems, hospitals, medical groups, and private practices. PracticeLink improves the physician recruitment process through people, technology, and education-helping get physicians to the communities where they are needed most.

