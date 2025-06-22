403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Niger Seizes Control of French Uranium Mine
(MENAFN) Niger’s ruling military leadership has revealed its intention to take full ownership of the Somair uranium enterprise, a domestic operation run by the French state-backed nuclear energy corporation Orano.
This move follows mounting friction between the mining firm and the West African state.
Officials accused Orano of engaging in unlawful conduct, which they claim warranted the state’s decision.
They also noted that the latest contract signed between Niger and the French conglomerate had lapsed in December 2023.
The Somair uranium site, located in Arlit in the country’s north, has been active since 1971.
“Faced with this irresponsible, illegal, and unfair behavior by Orano – a company owned by the French state, which has been openly hostile toward Niger since July 26, 2023 – the government of Niger has decided, in full sovereignty, to nationalize Somair,” a national broadcaster reported, quoting a statement following a Thursday session of the Nigerien Council of Ministers.
“This nationalization will allow for healthier and more sustainable management of the company and, consequently, optimal enjoyment of the wealth from mining resources by Nigeriens,” read the government’s announcement shared by a news outlet.
This move follows mounting friction between the mining firm and the West African state.
Officials accused Orano of engaging in unlawful conduct, which they claim warranted the state’s decision.
They also noted that the latest contract signed between Niger and the French conglomerate had lapsed in December 2023.
The Somair uranium site, located in Arlit in the country’s north, has been active since 1971.
“Faced with this irresponsible, illegal, and unfair behavior by Orano – a company owned by the French state, which has been openly hostile toward Niger since July 26, 2023 – the government of Niger has decided, in full sovereignty, to nationalize Somair,” a national broadcaster reported, quoting a statement following a Thursday session of the Nigerien Council of Ministers.
“This nationalization will allow for healthier and more sustainable management of the company and, consequently, optimal enjoyment of the wealth from mining resources by Nigeriens,” read the government’s announcement shared by a news outlet.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment