Al Tareq Star Officially Launches Norah Residence In The Heart Of Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai

Al Tareq Star, a leading real estate developer with a wide range of businesses and activities in Saudi Arabia, has announced strategic expansion plans in the United Arab Emirates. These plans include launching a portfolio of real estate development projects across key locations in the country.

As part of this expansion, the company has officially launched its first residential project in Dubai – Norah Residence – a smart and contemporary residential development in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle, one of the city's fastest-growing residential areas. The launch event was attended by key investors, industry stakeholders, and members of the media. The event showcased the project's development vision, design philosophy, and unique features.

Located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Norah Residence enjoys a strategic position in the heart of Dubai, making it one of the most desirable residential destinations. The area is known for its high rental returns, increasing end-user demand, and strong appeal as a high-yield investment option for those seeking quality living, comfort, and community connection. The location also provides easy access to key highways including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Hessa Street, ensuring strong connectivity to Dubai's main destinations. The neighbourhood offers a growing mix of restaurants, cafés, retail centres, wellness and fitness facilities, and is home to popular hospitality destinations such as FIVE JVC.

Norah Residence was developed in collaboration with the award-winning architectural firm NAGA Architects, renowned for its distinguished design work. The project includes 183 carefully designed units ranging from studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, two-bedroom duplex, and three-bedroom duplex apartments, catering to a wide variety of lifestyle needs.

The development combines smart home technologies with refined interior designs and provides a distinctive lifestyle experience. Residents enjoy access to recreational facilities including a cinema lounge, café, gym, yoga hall, and a children's play area. The units offer peaceful views overlooking the pool, Halfa Park, and the panoramic skyline featuring the iconic FIVE JVC hotel.

Unit prices start at AED 650,000, with a special 40/60 payment plan, offering an attractive investment opportunity for both residents and investors seeking long-term value in Dubai's real estate market. The project is scheduled for handover by the end of Q2 2027.

Mrs. NORAH BINT TAREQ BIN ALI AL TAMIMI, Vice Chairperson of Al Tareq Star, said:“At Al Tareq Star, we believe that housing goes beyond walls and structures. It creates a complete environment that supports growth and wellbeing. With Norah Residence, we were committed to delivering an urban model that reflects a modern quality of life. This project embodies our vision and mission to build contemporary communities.”

With a strong legacy of over 80 years of combined experience in Saudi Arabia, Al Tareq Star continues to lead as a developer that merges cultural depth with innovation in modern design. Norah Residence marks the company's latest milestone and its debut project in Dubai.