'Sharing Emirati Identity': Sharjah Showcases UAE Literature At Rio International Book Fair

Sharjah is participating in the Rio International Book Fair 2025, presenting a range of Emirati and Arab literary works as part of efforts to strengthen cultural exchange with Latin America.

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is showcasing Emirati literature translated into Portuguese and promoting Sharjah's role in the global publishing industry at the Rio International Book Fair 2025. The event, which runs until June 22, coincides with Rio de Janeiro's designation as UNESCO's World Book Capital for 2025 a title previously held by Sharjah in 2019 participation comes under the directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).

Through its pavilion, SBA is presenting works from the UAE and the Arab world, highlighting developments in literature, publishing, and cultural programming. The delegation is also engaging with international publishers, translators, and cultural institutions to explore opportunities for cooperation and translation.

SBA CEO Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri said the participation reflects the vision of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who views culture as central to development.“Sharjah's presence in Rio is about sharing Emirati identity while building stronger connections with Latin American cultural communities,” he said.

As part of the book fair's programme, SBA organised a panel titled: "The heritage of Arab literature and Sharjah-led new literary movement", featuring Emirati authors whose works have been translated into Portuguese. These included Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Lulwah Al Mansouri, and Nasser Al Dhaheri. The session focused on Sharjah's role in supporting authors and encouraging new writing.

The fair also featured a book signing ceremony for the translated titles, aimed at promoting Emirati literature to new audiences.

SBA used the platform to introduce key cultural and publishing initiatives from the emirate, including the Sharjah International Book Fair, Sharjah Children's Reading Festival, and Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone. Other programmes highlighted included the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur) and the Sharjah Literary Agency, which supports Arab authors and expands their international reach.

The Sharjah pavilion also hosted the PublisHer initiative, founded by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi to support women in publishing. A selection of titles from Al Qasimi Publications and works from the Department of Culture were also on display.

First held in 1983, the Rio International Book Fair is Brazil's largest literary event, attracting more than 600,000 visitors. Organised by the National Union of Book Publishers (SNEL), it serves as a key platform for exchanging ideas and promoting global literary dialogue.