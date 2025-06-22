Iran Claims 'No Danger' To Residents After US Attack On Nuclear Sites
"There is no danger to the people of Qom and the surrounding area" around the Fordow nuclear enrichment site, the report quoted the province crisis management department in a statement.
Iran further claimed that there are 'no signs of contamination' after US strikes nuclear facilities at Isfahan, Fordow and Natanz, reported AP.
Qom city is situated near the Fordow nuclear facility, which is located nearly 100 km (60 miles) southwest of Tehran . The facility contains centrifuge cascades, which help enrich uranium more rapidly. Its construction started in 2007, but Iran notified the UN watchdog of the facility only in 2009, after it was highlighted by the US and allied Western intelligence agencies, the IAEA reported.
The nuclear facility is located under a mountain and shielded by anti-aircraft batteries to resist airstrikes. It can be attacked with“bunker buster” bombs , engineered to penetrate deep underground before exploding, according to a report by AP citing military experts.US strikes nuclear facilities of Iran
As conflict between Israel and Iran enters its second week, President Donald Trump announced that the US military forces have struck three Iranian nuclear sites in a "very successful attack.
In a post on the TRUTH social media account, Trump wrote,“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.”
He added,“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors."
Shortly after the post on TRUTH Social, Trump addressed the nation on Saturday night (US time). Trump asserted,“If they (Iran) do not, future attacks will be far greater, and a lot easier.”
