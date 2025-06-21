Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani And Uzbek Foreign Ministers Parley Regional Developments

2025-06-21 08:05:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov within the framework of the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Istanbul, Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

It was noted that during the meeting, political, economic, transport-communications, humanitarian, etc. aspects of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan alliance, as well as regional and international security issues of mutual interest, were discussed.

The presence of broad opportunities for expanding multilateral cooperation within the framework of the UN, the OIC, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Turkic States, the Economic Cooperation Organization, and the Consultations on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia was noted.

The latest developments in the region were discussed, and it was pointed out that the growing tension in the Middle East region, especially the Israeli-Iranian conflict, is a matter of concern.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

