Azerbaijani And Uzbek Foreign Ministers Parley Regional Developments
It was noted that during the meeting, political, economic, transport-communications, humanitarian, etc. aspects of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan alliance, as well as regional and international security issues of mutual interest, were discussed.
The presence of broad opportunities for expanding multilateral cooperation within the framework of the UN, the OIC, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Turkic States, the Economic Cooperation Organization, and the Consultations on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia was noted.
The latest developments in the region were discussed, and it was pointed out that the growing tension in the Middle East region, especially the Israeli-Iranian conflict, is a matter of concern.
During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.
