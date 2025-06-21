TN: EPS To Kick Off AIADMK Election Campaign From Coimbatore

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 21 (IANS) Amid mounting political activity ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) is set to launch his statewide campaign from Coimbatore in July or August, as per sources.

With the ruling DMK and the BJP already reaching out to voters, EPS's move marks a strategic effort to reassert AIADMK's presence in the state's western belt.

Palaniswami is scheduled to convene a crucial meeting with district secretaries and senior party functionaries on June 24 to finalise grassroots preparations. The discussion will primarily focus on strengthening booth-level committees and refining the party's field strategy.

Sources close to the leadership say AIADMK's campaign will focus on exposing the shortcomings of the DMK government, including allegations of corruption, administrative inefficiency, and deteriorating law and order.

“It will be a campaign of direct outreach, rallies, padayatras, and roadshows are all part of the plan,” said a party strategist.

In a parallel move to boost its organisational base, AIADMK district units are intensifying recruitment, particularly targeting youth and women. The Ilaignar Peravai (Youth Wing), Ilam Pengal Peravai (Young Women's Wing), and the newly formed Sports Wing are central to these efforts.

The inclusion of young, first-time campaigners at booth-level committees is also being prioritised to inject new energy into the party's rank and file.

Meanwhile, the BJP is preparing for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu on July 8, where he will address the party's newly appointed state functionaries.

State president Nainar Nagenthran has finalised the list of vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, and treasurers and submitted it to the central leadership for approval.

Shah's upcoming visit is seen as a continuation of his focused engagement with Tamil Nadu, following three visits in the past four months to Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore.

“The minister has made it clear that he will closely monitor the party's performance in Tamil Nadu and work toward unseating the DMK government,” a senior BJP leader said.

As part of its internal restructuring, the BJP is also considering trimming its core committee to a 10-member team to streamline decision-making and improve efficiency in the run-up to the polls.

Interestingly, Nagenthran, a former AIADMK minister, has reportedly been in dialogue with several senior AIADMK leaders, hinting at potential future political realignments.

Insiders suggest that while the BJP's alliance prospects remain undecided, the groundwork is being laid for possible collaborations.

With both opposition parties ramping up their political machinery, Tamil Nadu's pre-election landscape is heating up, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle in 2026.