Ministry Of Jal Shakti Celebrates International Day Of Yoga With Enthusiasm And Public Participation Across The Country
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21 June 2025, Delhi: The Ministry of Jal Shakti actively participated in the International Day of Yoga 2025 with widespread celebrations at various locations across the country where the Ministry has its presence, including regional offices and training institutions. Officers, staff members, and the general public joined in large numbers to mark the occasion with collective spirit and enthusiasm.
The main event was organised on the banks of the river Yamuna at the BSF Kayaking Camp, Zero Pushta Park, New Delhi by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). The event highlighted the Ministry's commitment towards promoting wellness with the message of water conservation and river rejuvenation.
Prior to the start of the yoga session, all participants at the Yamuna event were virtually connected to the national-level celebration led by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, held in Visakhapatnam. The live telecast inspired participants across the country and set the tone for a day dedicated to health, harmony, and environmental consciousness.
The Yamuna event witnessed the presence of Smt. Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, and Shri Rajeev Mittal, Mission Director, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Mr Kamal Kishore Soan, MD Jal Jeevan Mission, along with senior officers of the Ministry. A large number of citizens, including“Water Warriors” and people from all walks of life, gathered on the riverbank to perform yoga in unison.
The event served as a meaningful convergence of two national priorities-physical and mental well-being through yoga, and environmental stewardship through river rejuvenation. It reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to reviving river Yamuna and promoting jan bhagidari (public participation) in conserving our water bodies.
The Ministry of Jal Shakti remains dedicated to nurturing holistic and sustainable connections between people and rivers, fostering both inner balance and environmental responsibility.
