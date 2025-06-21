403
Putin backs Iran rights for civilian nuclear program
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated his government's backing of Iran’s right to pursue nuclear energy for civilian purposes, while firmly rejecting the development or spread of nuclear weapons.
In a Saturday interview, Putin emphasized that Moscow remains opposed to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. He noted that investigations by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have "found no evidence" that Iran is attempting to develop nuclear arms.
He also highlighted the significance of Iran’s religious decree, or fatwa, which bans the production and use of nuclear weapons, calling it a meaningful and “important” gesture that must be taken seriously.
"We believe Iran has the right to use nuclear energy peacefully, and we are ready to help," Putin said.
The interview followed a sharp escalation in regional conflict, which began on June 13 when Israel carried out extensive airstrikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities. In response, Iran launched retaliatory missile attacks.
Putin also revealed that Russian officials had repeatedly communicated with Israeli leadership, asserting that “Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons,” and called for diplomatic efforts aimed at calming tensions and fostering regional security cooperation.
