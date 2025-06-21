Trump consents Iran assault strategy

President Donald Trump has given initial approval for a U.S. military strike against Iran, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, though he has not yet authorized the operation to proceed. Iran has responded with a stern warning, vowing that any U.S. intervention will result in “irreparable damage” to America.Trump has escalated rhetoric against Tehran in recent days, repeating Israeli allegations that Iran is close to developing a nuclear weapon—claims Iran firmly denies, insisting its nuclear program is peaceful.According to WSJ, the U.S. president is betting that the threat of direct American involvement in Israel’s week-long bombing campaign will pressure Iran into agreeing to his demands, particularly an end to all uranium enrichment. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report states that Trump informed senior officials on Tuesday that he supports a strike plan, but will wait to see if Tehran concedes before issuing a final order.Axios also reported that Trump has questioned whether U.S. "Massive Ordnance Penetrator" (MOP) bombs could destroy Iran’s heavily fortified Fordow nuclear site, which is buried deep underground. Israel does not possess the 30,000-pound bunker-busting bombs or aircraft capable of deploying them, though Israeli officials insist they won’t halt their military campaign until Fordow is neutralized.According to The Financial Times, six U.S. B-2 Spirit bombers capable of delivering MOPs are currently stationed at the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean, within striking distance of Iran. The report adds that UK officials are worried British involvement in the base could inadvertently pull the UK into a broader conflict.In preparation for a possible strike, the U.S. has recently deployed more forces to the Middle East, including aerial refueling tankers, air-defense warships, and another aircraft carrier group.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump stated he has “ideas on what to do” regarding Iran but has not made a “final decision.” Earlier in the week, he claimed U.S. air superiority in Iran’s skies and reiterated that killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would be “easy.” Trump continues to demand Tehran’s unconditional surrender.In response, Khamenei vowed that Iran “will not capitulate to anyone in the face of coercion.”

