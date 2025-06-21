Israeli nuclear locations face ‘crushing blows’

U.S. intelligence agencies continue to maintain that Iran is not actively developing nuclear weapons, despite its ongoing uranium enrichment. This assessment, which has been consistent since March, was reiterated in a recent intelligence briefing, according to Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.Former President Donald Trump, however, contradicted this view, asserting that Iran was “very close” to acquiring a nuclear weapon around the time of Israel’s recent military strikes. His statement stands in contrast to U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has confirmed to lawmakers that Iran is not building a bomb. Iranian officials have also repeatedly stated that their nuclear program is peaceful and within their sovereign rights.Speaking on MSNBC, Senator Warner criticized Trump’s comments as “foreign policy by tweet,” pointing out that they misrepresent the findings provided to Congress. Warner referenced Gabbard’s March testimony, which confirmed Iran had taken no steps toward building a nuclear weapon, and said this intelligence was reconfirmed just days ago.He emphasized that U.S. intelligence still assesses that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has not restarted the nuclear weapons program that was halted in 2003. When questioned about this discrepancy, Trump dismissed Gabbard’s statement, saying, “I do not care what she said.”Warner expressed frustration over Trump disregarding official intelligence and said even he, as vice chair of the Intelligence Committee, is unclear about the administration’s current strategy toward Iran. “If I’m in the dark, imagine what the American public knows,” he said.Trump has not committed to backing Israel’s military action against Iran but repeated Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s claim that Iran was just weeks away from building a nuclear weapon. Since launching its strikes, Israel has targeted key nuclear infrastructure, including centrifuge facilities and labs involved in uranium processing, according to both Israeli sources and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).Trump further escalated rhetoric by calling for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” and claiming that the U.S. controls Iranian airspace. He also remarked that eliminating Iran’s Supreme Leader would be “easy.” Meanwhile, Tehran has warned it will respond forcefully to any attacks and refuses to bow to outside pressure.

MENAFN21062025000045015687ID1109703172