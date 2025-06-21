403
White House states Pakistan Army director calls for Trump to receive Nobel Peace Prize
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, has called for former U.S. President Donald Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for helping prevent a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan last month, according to Reuters. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly stated that Trump hosted Munir for a private lunch following the army chief’s endorsement of the Nobel nomination.
General Munir, considered the most influential figure in Pakistan, became the first serving Pakistani Army Chief to meet directly with a sitting U.S. president. According to Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper, this meeting was historic, as no previous army chief had been formally received by a U.S. president without also holding political office or ruling under martial law.
Following their discussion, Trump praised Munir and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their restraint during the recent military tensions. “He agreed with me. I wanted to thank him for not escalating the conflict with India,” Trump said. “And I want to thank PM Modi too. Both chose not to pursue a war that could’ve turned nuclear.”
The U.S. president had spoken with Modi just before hosting Munir. Modi reiterated India’s stance against external involvement in its affairs with Pakistan. The recent standoff began when India carried out airstrikes on suspected terrorist targets in Pakistani-held territory, following a deadly terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir. A ceasefire was declared on May 10.
While Trump has taken credit for brokering the peace, India has denied that his administration played a decisive role. Their meeting also took place amid broader tensions in the Middle East, especially regarding Israel and Iran.
Given Pakistan’s 600-mile border with Iran and its relatively strong diplomatic ties with Tehran, Trump noted Islamabad’s significant regional insight. “They’re not against Israel—they understand both countries—but they understand Iran best,” he said.
