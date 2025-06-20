Oman Announces Public And Private Sector Holiday For Hijri New Year

Sunday, 29 June 2025, has been declared an official holiday for employees in the public and private sectors in Oman on the occasion of the Holy Prophet's Hijra Anniversary and the advent of the new Hijri year 1447 AH.

The official workweek in Oman runs from Sunday to Thursday, making the timing of the holiday on June 29 particularly significant for employees who will enjoy a full 3-day weekend, similar to what UAE residents will enjoy .

While Oman will observe the Islamic New Year on June 29, the UAE will celebrate on June 27. This difference in dates is due to the Sultanate's weekend schedule. In Oman, the weekend falls on Friday and Saturday, which aligns with most other countries in the Gulf region.

As Friday is considered a holy day for Muslims - a day dedicated to prayer, spiritual reflection, and family time - Oman's celebration of the Islamic New Year takes place on Sunday, following their weekend.

The Islamic, or Hijri, calendar is based on lunar months, and the New Year begins on the first day of Muharram, the calendar's first month.