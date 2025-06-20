Kurukshetra Hosts Record-Breaking Event With One Lakh Participants On International Yoga Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) The 11th International Day of Yoga began with powerful energy and unity as Kurukshetra in Haryana hosted a record-breaking yoga session, where one lakh people, including 40,000 school children, came together to perform yoga at the sacred Brahma Sarovar.

The grand state-level event was led by Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev and attended by Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, MP Naveen Jindal, and several other dignitaries.

Under the guidance of Swami Ramdev, participants engaged in yoga asanas, pranayama, and meditation, creating a visually striking and spiritually uplifting atmosphere. The event marked a historic moment in Haryana's wellness movement and aimed to set a world record for the largest synchronised yoga session at a single location.

Deputy Commissioner Neha Singh said the event was a milestone in Kurukshetra's cultural and spiritual journey.“This grand Yoga Mahakumbh not only put Haryana on the global wellness map but also supported the vision of a 'Yoga-Yukt, Nasha-Mukt Haryana',” she noted.

This mass yoga session featured diverse practices including yoga asanas, pranayama, and meditation, embodying the values of wellness and harmony.

Meanwhile, across the country and abroad, celebrations echoed the day's spirit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national-level event from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, under the 'Yoga Sangam' initiative. He joined lakhs of citizens in performing the Common Yoga Protocol from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

Over one lakh locations across India hosted similar sessions, uniting an estimated 2 crore participants in a synchronised celebration of health and well-being.

Now in its 11th year, International Yoga Day has become a global movement, with India continuing to play a leading role in promoting a culture of mindfulness, discipline, and holistic living.