Next Leadership Development Honors Unity In Disasters' Juneteenth Milestone Supporting 179 Hurricane-Impacted Families

Unity in Disasters Distribution Site

Since March 5, 2025, Unity in Disasters has provided direct support to 122 families, distributing gift cards valued between $150 and $300 to each household. These efforts have prioritized those most vulnerable, including 20 elderly individuals-many disabled, widowed, or displaced-six disabled adults, four families with autistic children, and eight families who lost everything, including a family of five children now living in a hotel.

Unity in Disasters has extended its reach to two heart transplant recipients and numerous families needing specialized support, distributing gift cards for essential retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Home Depot to address urgent needs and home repairs. In Asheville, North Carolina, 15 families displaced by Hurricane Helene received $500 security deposits to help secure new housing. In response to Hurricane Milton, three $1,000 pledges were made to families in marginalized communities, with over 85% of all recipients being elderly, living with special needs, or facing mobility challenges.

These achievements reflect the vital role of houses of worship, partnerships, and local government as partners in ensuring that aid reaches those most directly affected by disaster. The dedication of Unity in Disasters exemplifies the power of community-driven collaboration in times of crisis.

“The unwavering support from Unity in Disasters and our partners has been a beacon of hope for many. Their commitment to aiding marginalized communities is a testament to the strength and resilience we strive to build,” said Dr. Atyia Martin, CEO of Next Leadership Development and convenor of the Black Resilience Network.

Unity in Disasters' impact extends beyond financial aid. In partnership with the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC), over 9,000 hot meals were served to survivors from October 17–29, 2024, and 1,101 hot meals were distributed by Unity in Disasters from October 3–19, 2024, for Hurricane Milton. An additional 375 families affected by Hurricane Helene received essential items-diapers, baby wipes, formula, and adult care supplies-valued at $22,500.

During the 2024 holiday season, Unity in Disasters provided 165 Thanksgiving dinners for more than 75 displaced families and, in December, distributed hygiene kits and cleaning supplies to over 320 people at a community church event in Wimauma, FL, valued at $4,500.

From November 2024 to present, Unity in Disasters has assisted 57 more families-53 children and 150 adults-with $200 gift cards and supplies for minor home repairs, representing $14,000 in aid. An additional $3,600 has been budgeted to help 12 families with move-in expenses and security deposits.

Thanks to the generosity of donors, partners, and volunteers, Unity in Disasters has not only provided critical material support but also renewed faith in humanity for many survivors. Their work highlights the importance of targeted, community-led disaster response and the enduring spirit of resilience and unity celebrated on Juneteenth.









Unity in Disasters Volunteers & Staff

About Next Leadership Development

Next Leadership Development is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and strengthen resilience in Black communities through leadership building, creating our own tables, and developing partnerships with allies. Our initiatives support community resilience through disaster management, climate action, and racial justice. We convene the national coalition, the Black Resilience Network.

Press inquiries

Next Leadership Development



Dr. Atyia Martin

6176750005

58 Winter Street, 6th Floor

Boston, MA 02108



