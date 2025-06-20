American Textile Company's Centennial Gala Marks 100 Years Of Success!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Last night's event was a journey through 100 years of innovation, resilience, and community impact," said Lance Ruttenberg, ATC's President and CEO. "We celebrated not only our past achievements but also the bright future ahead, fueled by our incredible team, loyal customers, and partners. Achieving this milestone is a testament to the dedication and hard work that define ATC's success."

The centennial celebration provided an immersive experience for the nearly 400 attendees, tracing ATC's growth and evolution. From a single factory in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood, ATC today manufactures bedding products at US factories in Duquesne PA, Tifton GA, Dallas TX, and Salt Lake City UT, in addition to significant international operations in El Salvador and China. It's growth also traces the history of retailing as it's customer base evolved from hundreds of local and regional department stores to the world's largest global retailers. Today, the company's products are sold in countries around the world and used by nearly 400 million every night.

Commenting on this growth, Executive Vice President and AmeriFill Divison President Blake Ruttenberg said "ATC's enduring commitment to helping people sleep better has driven our growth and helped us achieve what fewer than 0.5% of US companies have done - which is reach this 100-year milestone. It underscores not only ATC's longevity but also its dedication to its employees, community, and the future."

The event concluded with a donation to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, reflecting ATC's longstanding support for this leading pediatric institution. Rachel Petrucelli, President of the UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation, spoke at the event noting "This contribution to our This Moment fundraising campaign builds upon ATC's history of philanthropy and underscores its commitment to improving the lives of children in the region."

Learn more about ATC's history and its impact on the community by visiting their website at .

About American Textile Company

Pittsburgh-based American Textile Company is a leading provider of performance sleep solutions to retail, eCommerce, hospitality, and other key channels. Its brand portfolio includes the No. 1 allergen bedding brand AllerEase® and the weighted blanket brand TranquilityTM. It is also a licensee of the No. 1 overall mattress brand Sealy®, and the No. 1 premium mattress brand Tempur-Pedic®.

About UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation

UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation is the catalyst that unites communities and contributors to create healthier futures for all children through life-changing care and cutting-edge research. As the sole fundraising arm of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, we support their vision of being the world leader in pediatric health care, education, and discovery.

SOURCE American Textile Company