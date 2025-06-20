Azerbaijan Gears Up For Representation At ITB Asia 2025 In Singapore

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan will take part in the upcoming tourism exhibition titled ITB Asia (International Tourism Exchange Asia) in Singapore, scheduled for October 15-17, 2025, Trend reports.

The State Tourism Agency has already secured an exhibition space for the event and signed a service agreement with Messe Berlin (Singapore) PTE LTD, the official organizer. As part of the agreement, a fee worth 96,997 manat ($57,055) was paid for leasing the exhibition area.

ITB Asia is considered one of the leading tourism fairs in Asia, serving as a crucial platform for industry professionals to build connections, explore partnerships, and tap into the rapidly growing Asian travel market. The exhibition covers a wide array of segments, including leisure, corporate, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), and offers unique opportunities for destinations and services to showcase their offerings. Over three days, participants benefit from targeted networking, insights into market trends, and connections with global decision-makers.