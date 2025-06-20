Azerbaijan Gears Up For Representation At ITB Asia 2025 In Singapore
The State Tourism Agency has already secured an exhibition space for the event and signed a service agreement with Messe Berlin (Singapore) PTE LTD, the official organizer. As part of the agreement, a fee worth 96,997 manat ($57,055) was paid for leasing the exhibition area.
ITB Asia is considered one of the leading tourism fairs in Asia, serving as a crucial platform for industry professionals to build connections, explore partnerships, and tap into the rapidly growing Asian travel market. The exhibition covers a wide array of segments, including leisure, corporate, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), and offers unique opportunities for destinations and services to showcase their offerings. Over three days, participants benefit from targeted networking, insights into market trends, and connections with global decision-makers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment