Overlooked Talk Show Premieres With A Bold Mission: To Make The Invisible, Unmissable.

Overlooked, the new bi-weekly talk show hosted by Apostle Dwight Buckner Jr., spotlights powerful stories of resilience, faith, and purpose. Featuring guests like Towanda Braxton, Chef Baul, and Kimberly Latrice Jones, the show amplifies voices that have fought to be seen. Produced by Mark Squared Productions and streaming on YouTube, OVERLOOKED is more than a show-it's a reminder that being unseen doesn't mean you're unworthy. Follow @theoverlookedshow for updates.

ATLANTA, GA - From chart-topping artists and reality stars to cultural disruptors and everyday survivors, OVERLOOKED is the new must-watch talk show amplifying the voices of those who've fought to be seen-and refused to quit. Created and hosted by Apostle Dwight Buckner Jr., the series officially premiered March 19, 2025, and it's already changing the conversation.

Featuring Towanda Braxton, Dennis L.A. White, Chef Baul, Kimberly Latrice Jones, Paige Banks, and more, OVERLOOKED isn't just another talk show-it's a storytelling experience rooted in purpose, faith, and real-life resilience.

“I created Overlooked for the people whose shine hasn't hit yet-but who've been doing the soul work in silence,” says Buckner.“This show proves that being unseen doesn't mean you're unworthy.”

Blending raw conversations with spiritual insight, every episode is grounded in biblical parables and personal breakthrough. Whether it's Chef Baul rebuilding from rock bottom or author Kimberly Latrice Jones turning protest into power, these are the stories that leave a mark.

Dennis L.A. White – An artist who broke boxes and stayed true.

Towanda Braxton – A Braxton who became her own spotlight.

Chef Baul – A chef who rose again with faith and fire.

Leks Sodade – An athlete who turned strength into legacy.

Kimberly Latrice Jones – A voice that became a movement.

Deanna Dixon – A dreamer who turned rides into purpose.

Tephanie Delaney – A strategist who stepped into her own power.

Paige Banks – A heartbreak survivor who chose healing.

Ruth Proctor – A survivor who turned pain into power.

Jamie & Jonna Naegele – A couple who turned personal sacrifice into global impact. Libby Blake – An artist proving God never overlooks.



Co-Executive Producer Rhonda Maria Alston shares,“These stories don't just inspire you-they remind you that your moment is on the way. Overlooked is proof.”

Watch Now: Overlooked is produced by Mark Squared Productions and drops bi-weekly episodes exclusively on Youtube . Every frame is crafted with care by a team that knows the grind behind the scenes:



Executive Producer – Apostle Dwight Buckner Jr.

DP/Editor – Dre Medallion

Set Design – Flats, Jacks, and Set

Writer/Producer – Karlotta Washington

Talent Producer – January Curry (Destination Casting) Associate Producer – Jamie Christopher Knox (JCK Sports Group)



Follow @theoverlookedshow on Instagram for exclusive clips, behind-the-scenes moments, and updates.

Why It Matters:

This isn't just content. It's a calling. At a time when so many feel dismissed, OVERLOOKED is the reminder we all need: your story still matters. And your time is still coming.