What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on Top 5 RSA Archer Use Cases: Every GRC Professional Should Master. This masterclass is a focused learning session that explores the core functionalities and strategic applications of RSA Archer in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) frameworks. It will begin with an overview of RSA Archer's role in enabling integrated risk management for GRC professionals. The session will then dive into five pivotal use cases that define the platform's practical impact across enterprise environments. These include Enterprise and Operational Risk Management, where participants will understand how to assess, monitor, and mitigate risks at scale; Regulatory and Corporate Compliance, focusing on tracking changing regulations and ensuring organizational adherence; Audit Planning and Execution, which will cover streamlining audit cycles with real-time data and tracking; Third-Party Risk Management, detailing how RSA Archer helps manage vendor-related risks; and Issues Management & Remediation, which demonstrates how to respond to risk events effectively. The masterclass will conclude with a segment on how RSA Archer skills translate into career opportunities, followed by a Q&A session.

When

03 July 2025 (Thu)

8:30 PM to 9:30 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending this masterclass is a strategic move for any GRC professional aiming to future-proof their career in risk and compliance. With organizations increasingly prioritizing integrated risk management, mastering RSA Archer's most in-demand use cases can significantly boost professional credibility. This session will offer direct insight into how RSA Archer is applied in real-world enterprise scenarios, an advantage when aiming for roles that require hands-on knowledge of risk platforms. As more companies seek professionals who can implement, manage, and optimize Archer workflows, gaining clarity on these high-impact applications sets attendees apart during interviews and internal promotions. Additionally, understanding RSA Archer's capabilities equips professionals to contribute meaningfully to audit readiness, compliance tracking, and third-party risk reduction, key areas where leadership expects measurable results. Whether transitioning into a GRC-focused role or advancing into senior governance positions, this session will provide valuable exposure to the tools and concepts employers are actively seeking in today's compliance-driven business landscape.

Participants will earn a CPE certificate, get direct insights and guidance from industry experts, and gain the latest knowledge and practical strategies to help them navigate and advance in the cybersecurity field. With actionable advice and real-world examples, this session will equip learners with the skills needed to fortify web applications and stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity.

Agenda

. Introduction to RSA Archer for GRC Professionals

. Use Case 1: Enterprise & Operational Risk Management

. Use Case 2: Regulatory & Corporate Compliance

. Use Case 3: Audit Planning & Execution

. Use Case 4: Third-Party Risk Management

. Use Case 5: Issues Management & Remediation

. Career Opportunities with RSA Archer Skills

. Q&A Session

About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

