Central Rent To Own And Rentown Announce Merger, Strengthening Presence Across Idaho, Washington, And Oregon

NAMPA, ID, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Central Rent to Own and RENTown , two trusted names in the rent-to-own industry, are excited to announce their official merger, effective June 1, 2025. With shared values and complementary strengths, this merger marks a new chapter in delivering exceptional service and value to customers throughout Idaho, Washington, and Oregon.Founded in 1977, Central Rent to Own has been a pillar of the rent-to-own community for nearly five decades, proudly serving customers in Boise, Caldwell, and Nampa, Idaho, as well as Ontario, Oregon. RENTown, established in 1990, has brought flexible, customer-driven service to families across Pocatello, Lewiston, Twin Falls, and Mountain Home, Idaho, and Pasco, Washington. By combining their regional expertise and operations, the merged company will deliver an even more seamless, supportive, and convenient rental experience-while staying true to the personalized service their customers know and trust.“Good is the enemy of Great- We are excited to take these two good companies and make them GREAT! I have always said Rent to Own is like pushing a boulder uphill, you are either pushing to be better or the boulder is rolling over the top of you, there is no standing still. This merger will push us to keep becoming better step by step.” Kit Knight, Owner“I couldn't be more excited for what the future holds! The acquisition of Central Rent to Own marks an incredible milestone for RENTown. By bringing Central Rent to Own under the RENTown umbrella, I'm confident we can now offer you even more choices and a broader reach, all while maintaining that personalized relationship with our customers." Kacee Hayes, OwnerThe merger ensures that all existing stores-from Central Rent to Own's established locations in Idaho's Treasure Valley and eastern Oregon, to RENTown's footprint in southeastern Idaho and Washington's Tri-Cities region-will remain open and fully staffed. Customers can expect no interruption to current rental agreements, delivery schedules, or customer support. They'll continue to enjoy the familiar faces, flexible payment plans, and exceptional service they've come to know-now with even more options and expanded product offerings.This partnership reflects both companies' ongoing mission: to help customers furnish their homes affordably and confidently, with flexible rent-to-own solutions that put their needs first.About Central Rent to OwnSince 1977, Central Rent to Own has proudly served customers across the Pacific Northwest with a people-first approach and a deep commitment to local communities. Known for reliable service and a wide selection of home essentials, Central has become a trusted resource for generations of families.About RENTownFounded in 1990, RENTown has built its reputation on offering flexible, affordable rental solutions with a modern touch. Focused on customer satisfaction, RENTown has been a leader in bringing innovative rent-to-own services to homes across Idaho and Washington.

