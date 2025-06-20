COSRX Launches First-Ever Haircare Line With Patented Peptide-132 Technology

COSRX has long been trusted by skincare enthusiasts for its commitment to solving complex skin concerns with clinically effective yet low-irritation formulas. Today, as beauty routines evolve, more consumers are recognizing that healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. Responding to this shift and the growing "skinification of hair" trend - a movement that treats the scalp and hair with the same care, ingredients, and routines once reserved for skincare - COSRX applied its skincare philosophy to scalp and haircare.

As the "Glass Skin" trend evolves into "Glass Hair," more consumers are seeking that same smooth, polished, and reflective finish-this time for their strands. Trending topics like Glass Hair, Korean Haircare, Hair Botox, and Hair Styling are gaining huge popularity on social media platforms, reflecting the demand for science-driven formulas that deliver visible transformation. COSRX's new line taps into this shift, offering a Hair Salon at Home experience powered by skincare-grade innovation. It's where skin expertise meets next-level haircare-rooted in performance, not promises.

The result: a line that nourishes, protects, and restores from root to tip-bringing professional-grade care into the everyday routine. It's a collection that doesn't just mask damage but repairs it from within using cutting-edge science.

Meet COSRX's Haircare Hero: PEPTIDE-132

Just as collagen supports skin, keratin is the essential protein that gives hair its strength, structure, and shine - and it weakens over time due to heat styling, coloring, UV exposure, and stress.

To address this, COSRX's R&D team developed PEPTIDE-132 (Tripeptide-132 HCl), a patented tripeptide created to target and rebuild damaged keratin. Using advanced 3D laser scanning and molecular modeling, the team designed a molecule small enough to penetrate deep into the hair shaft and bind directly to weakened areas, reinforcing internal structure and smoothing the surface.

Clinically tested and exclusive to COSRX, PEPTIDE-132 has been shown to reduce breakage, improve manageability, and restore bounce, softness, and shine - even after just one use.

"We didn't want to create just another haircare line. We wanted to take what we know best - skin science - and apply it to the scalp and hair," said a COSRX spokesperson. "PEPTIDE-132 is the result of over two years of research and development, and it represents our commitment to creating truly functional, transformative products."

Key Benefits at a Glance



Deep Repair: Penetrates the hair shaft to restore damaged keratin bonds

Stronger Strands: Helps reduce breakage and improve elasticity

Shinier, Smoother Hair: Instantly enhances gloss and manageability

Frizz & Split-End Control : Seals the cuticle to reduce visible damage

Scalp-Safe Formulas: Dermatologist-tested, pH-balanced, and low-irritation

Multifunctional Routine: Designed to work alone or as a 3-step system Suitable for All Hair Types: Lightweight yet deeply nourishing for straight, wavy, curly, and coily textures

The Line-Up: Professional Results, Made Simple

The collection includes a Shampoo, a Treatment, and an Oil Serum, each formulated with the brand's signature science-backed approach and gentle dermatological precision.

Peptide-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Shampoo

Gently removes buildup while delivering intensive bond repair. It purifies the scalp, calms irritation, and leaves hair soft, clean, and manageable.

Peptide-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Treatment

A rich, creamy formula that absorbs instantly into damaged strands to replenish protein and moisture. It deeply rebuilds from within while smoothing the outer layer for long-lasting shine and strength.

Peptide-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Oil Serum

Lightweight yet powerful, this serum locks in hydration, reduces frizz, and enhances shine without greasiness. It restores damaged ends and protects against environmental stressors.

With the launch of its first-ever haircare line, COSRX continues its mission of making advanced, science-backed beauty accessible to everyone. From barrier care to bond repair, the brand's skincare legacy now extends from face to scalp - proving once again that less really can do more.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective ingredients in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs.

