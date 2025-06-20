Can You Guess The Weight? Life Flower's Summer Giveaway Is In Full Bloom
"This contest is a great way to connect with our community while highlighting the top-tier flower we proudly carry," says Eric Anderson, spokesperson for Life Flower Dispensary. "It brings a little friendly competition into our stores - and we love seeing how good our customers' instincts really are!"
The winner will be announced on Tuesday, July 1 , just in time to plan an unforgettable Independence Day with Zeds Dead.
Upcoming Event: RiNo Summer Art Market
Life Flower RiNo is getting in on the fun at Summer Art Market on Saturday, July 26 from 4–7 PM . This RiNo community event features:
-
Complimentary gorditas from El Maíz Food Truck
Live music by DJ Hermantra
Exclusive giveaways, including a Puffco Guardian and premium rosin gram
Details: lifeflowerdispensary/event/rino-summer-art-market
About Life Flower Dispensary
For over 15 years, Life Flower Dispensary has been a trusted source for premium, organic cannabis in Colorado. Independently owned and operated since its inception, the dispensary is known for its commitment to sustainability, transparency, and personalized customer service. All flower is presented deli-style-displayed in large glass jars that allow customers to see, smell, and compare strains before making a selection. This hands-on approach fosters a deeper appreciation for the product and supports a more informed purchasing experience.
In April 2025, Life Flower Dispensary expanded with a second location in Denver's vibrant RiNo Arts District. The team is excited to be part of this dynamic neighborhood and is focused on building meaningful connections through curated products, engaging community events, and strong local partnerships.
For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:
Laiah Walsh
[email protected]
(720) 389-7442
SOURCE Life Flower Dispensary
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment