Can You Guess The Weight? Life Flower's Summer Giveaway Is In Full Bloom

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Participants simply need to guess the total weight (in grams) of flower in our featured jar. The closest estimate wins! Whether you're a cannabis connoisseur or just in it for the fun, this classic contest is our way of celebrating the summer season and showcasing the high-quality, organic flower Life Flower is known for.

"This contest is a great way to connect with our community while highlighting the top-tier flower we proudly carry," says Eric Anderson, spokesperson for Life Flower Dispensary. "It brings a little friendly competition into our stores - and we love seeing how good our customers' instincts really are!"

The winner will be announced on Tuesday, July 1 , just in time to plan an unforgettable Independence Day with Zeds Dead.

Upcoming Event: RiNo Summer Art Market

Life Flower RiNo is getting in on the fun at Summer Art Market on Saturday, July 26 from 4–7 PM . This RiNo community event features:



Complimentary gorditas from El Maíz Food Truck

Live music by DJ Hermantra Exclusive giveaways, including a Puffco Guardian and premium rosin gram

Details: lifeflowerdispensary/event/rino-summer-art-market

About Life Flower Dispensary

For over 15 years, Life Flower Dispensary has been a trusted source for premium, organic cannabis in Colorado. Independently owned and operated since its inception, the dispensary is known for its commitment to sustainability, transparency, and personalized customer service. All flower is presented deli-style-displayed in large glass jars that allow customers to see, smell, and compare strains before making a selection. This hands-on approach fosters a deeper appreciation for the product and supports a more informed purchasing experience.

In April 2025, Life Flower Dispensary expanded with a second location in Denver's vibrant RiNo Arts District. The team is excited to be part of this dynamic neighborhood and is focused on building meaningful connections through curated products, engaging community events, and strong local partnerships.

