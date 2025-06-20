Yarbo Announces New Lawn Mower Pro Attachment

Yarbo's Lawn Mower Pro is Built for Demanding Lawnscapes

NEW YORK, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yarbo , maker of the world's first year-round multipurpose intelligent yard robot has announced the latest addition to its lineup of professional yard care tools: the Yarbo Lawn Mower Pro Module. Designed for use by those who demand professional-grade performance, the new module brings enhanced durability, cutting precision, and efficiency to the Yarbo core modular ecosystem.

The Yarbo Lawn Mower Pro Module is made to handle the toughest grass types and most challenging home terrains, and is engineered for both residential estates and large-scale commercial properties alike. The Yarbo Lawn Mower Pro Module is at home on golf courses and resorts all the way to public parks and farm fields; Yarbo's latest innovation is tailored for those who need more than just a standard cut. The Lawn Mower Pro Module is also able to tackle dense, fast-growing warm-season grasses common in regions like the southern U.S. and Australia, delivering powerful performance and efficient year round mowing. The Yarbo Mower Pro Module will feature an upgraded mowing deck that offers superior durability, minimizing wear and helping users cut down on maintenance costs over time.

"Whether it's dense warm-season grasses or wide-open spaces that need consistent, high-quality mowing, this new module is ready for the job," says Ken Kohlmann, Co-Founder of Yarbo.

Compatible with the existing Yarbo Core system, the Lawn Mower Pro module enhances power, reliability, and mowing flexibility-all while maintaining Yarbo's intelligent automation features, seamless connectivity, and all-terrain performance. The Yarbo Lawn Mower Pro Module will be officially unveiled later this month. Stay tuned for full details, availability, and first-look media opportunities. You can also check Yarbo out at the Spoga Gafa exhibition in Cologne, Germany, beginning June 24th in Hall 6, Booth A069, for a sneak peak of the Mower Pro Module.

About Yarbo

Yarbo is the world's first multi-purpose yard robot, designed to meet over 20 kinds of yard care demands such as snow blowing, lawn mowing, leaf blowing and more. The fully autonomous robot's core features include all-season yard maintenance, a modular design, data connectivity capabilities, wireless charging, smart route planning, app control and remote control and next-generation smart obstacle avoidance with patented precise positioning and navigation technology. This together provides yard enthusiasts with versatile and easy-to-use options for a stress-free, hands-free yard care experience. Established in 2015, Yarbo's mission is to create value and make a difference in people's lives through being the world's leading intelligent outdoor equipment provider.

