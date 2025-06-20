Yarbo Announces New Lawn Mower Pro Attachment
Yarbo's Lawn Mower Pro is Built for Demanding Lawnscapes
NEW YORK, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yarbo , maker of the world's first year-round multipurpose intelligent yard robot has announced the latest addition to its lineup of professional yard care tools: the Yarbo Lawn Mower Pro Module. Designed for use by those who demand professional-grade performance, the new module brings enhanced durability, cutting precision, and efficiency to the Yarbo core modular ecosystem.
The Yarbo Lawn Mower Pro Module is made to handle the toughest grass types and most challenging home terrains, and is engineered for both residential estates and large-scale commercial properties alike. The Yarbo Lawn Mower Pro Module is at home on golf courses and resorts all the way to public parks and farm fields; Yarbo's latest innovation is tailored for those who need more than just a standard cut. The Lawn Mower Pro Module is also able to tackle dense, fast-growing warm-season grasses common in regions like the southern U.S. and Australia, delivering powerful performance and efficient year round mowing. The Yarbo Mower Pro Module will feature an upgraded mowing deck that offers superior durability, minimizing wear and helping users cut down on maintenance costs over time.
"Whether it's dense warm-season grasses or wide-open spaces that need consistent, high-quality mowing, this new module is ready for the job," says Ken Kohlmann, Co-Founder of Yarbo.
Compatible with the existing Yarbo Core system, the Lawn Mower Pro module enhances power, reliability, and mowing flexibility-all while maintaining Yarbo's intelligent automation features, seamless connectivity, and all-terrain performance. The Yarbo Lawn Mower Pro Module will be officially unveiled later this month. Stay tuned for full details, availability, and first-look media opportunities. You can also check Yarbo out at the Spoga Gafa exhibition in Cologne, Germany, beginning June 24th in Hall 6, Booth A069, for a sneak peak of the Mower Pro Module.
Interested in trying Yarbo for yourself? We're happy to arrange media test units, product demos, and interviews to showcase just how easy spring yard work can be. Yarbo is actively recruiting distributors in both North America and Europe. For those interested, please email [email protected] or visit
For more information on Yarbo, please visit .
About Yarbo
Yarbo is the world's first multi-purpose yard robot, designed to meet over 20 kinds of yard care demands such as snow blowing, lawn mowing, leaf blowing and more. The fully autonomous robot's core features include all-season yard maintenance, a modular design, data connectivity capabilities, wireless charging, smart route planning, app control and remote control and next-generation smart obstacle avoidance with patented precise positioning and navigation technology. This together provides yard enthusiasts with versatile and easy-to-use options for a stress-free, hands-free yard care experience. Established in 2015, Yarbo's mission is to create value and make a difference in people's lives through being the world's leading intelligent outdoor equipment provider.
For inquiries, please contact:
Media inquiries, early access requests, and high-res assets available upon request.
Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE YarboWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment