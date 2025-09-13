Emergency Summit In Doha As Gaza Toll Rises, Israel Targets Qatar

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Doha will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Monday to address regional developments following an Israeli strike on residential compounds in Qatar, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari announced.

Al-Ansari said Arab and Muslim foreign ministers will meet on Sunday to draft a joint statement, stressing that convening the summit“reflects broad Arab and Islamic solidarity with Qatar in confronting cowardly Israeli aggression and rejecting the state terrorism practiced by Israel.”

A diplomatic source told Al Jazeera that wide participation is expected, with a unified response likely. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNN that the summit will“decide the course of the response,” while noting that Doha would not dictate a position to its regional partners.

Meanwhile, Houthi (Ansar Allah) military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced the launch of a hypersonic ballistic missile at targets in Jaffa, pledging to continue operations“in support of our besieged brothers in Gaza.”

In Israel, a Maariv poll found that 51% of Israelis support ending the war in Gaza and securing the return of hostages, even if Hamas remains in power.

Mounting Gaza Casualties

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported 47 deaths and 205 injuries in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll since October 7, 2023, to 64,803, with more than 164,000 wounded. Since 18 March, 12,253 people have been killed and 52,223 injured.

The ministry confirmed seven new deaths from hunger and malnutrition-including two children-bringing the total famine-related toll to 420, among them 145 children. It warned hospitals face a“critical and severe” shortage of blood, with daily demand exceeding 350 units amid declining donations due to widespread malnutrition.

Intensified Israeli Offensive

Gaza's government media office said Israel has escalated its attacks since August 11, destroying more than 1,600 residential buildings, severely damaging 2,000 others, and demolishing 13,000 tents sheltering displaced families. Since early September, Israeli forces have leveled 70 buildings, partially damaged 120, and torn down 3,500 tents.

Around 68,000 people fled south under bombardment, though more than 20,000 later returned, citing unlivable conditions. UNRWA reported that over 86 percent of residents in Gaza City and Jabalia are now under evacuation orders.

Olga Cherevko, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), warned that Israel has“imposed a death sentence on Gaza City,” saying Palestinians are left with“only two options: leave the city or die.”