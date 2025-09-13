Etihad Airways To Extend Wings From UAE To Cambodia Next Month
The announcement was made, after a meeting between Cambodian Tourism Minister, Huot Hak, and Charles Tan, regional managing director for Asia & Australia of Etihad Airways, here on Friday.
Hak thanked the airline for the upcoming launch of direct flights from Abu Dhabi to the newly-built Techo International Airport, saying that, it would bring more tourists and investors to the country.
“This new route will certainly help increase the number of international passengers and tourists to Cambodia,” he said.
Cambodia's aviation industry has seen significant progress in recent years.
According to the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation, a total of 31 domestic and international airlines had operated 37,492 flights, with 4.08 million international passengers, to the kingdom's three international airports during the Jan-Jul period this year.– NNN-AKP
