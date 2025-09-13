In Russia, Ukrainian Fighter From Aidar Battalion Sentenced To 19 Years In Prison

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is reported by Mediazona , according to Ukrinform.

Demianenko will serve the first three years in a standard prison, followed by the remainder in a maximum-security colony.

According to the Russian prosecution, in June 2024 Demianenko joined Ukraine's 24th Aidar Assault Battalion and underwent military training in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. He subsequently fought as a rifleman. In June of the same year, he was captured.

Demianenko was born in Poltava. In April 2025, he and another Ukrainian fighter from the Aidar battalion, Serhii Dziuba, were added to the Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring) registry of“terrorists and extremists.” At the beginning of June, Demianenko's case was brought before the Russian court.

Previously, the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced another Ukrainian citizen from Odesa region, Dmytro Stadnykov, to 20 years in prison in a similar case of participation in a“terrorist organization and terrorism training.”

