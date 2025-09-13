Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In Russia, Ukrainian Fighter From Aidar Battalion Sentenced To 19 Years In Prison

In Russia, Ukrainian Fighter From Aidar Battalion Sentenced To 19 Years In Prison


2025-09-13 11:03:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is reported by Mediazona , according to Ukrinform.

Demianenko will serve the first three years in a standard prison, followed by the remainder in a maximum-security colony.

According to the Russian prosecution, in June 2024 Demianenko joined Ukraine's 24th Aidar Assault Battalion and underwent military training in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. He subsequently fought as a rifleman. In June of the same year, he was captured.

Demianenko was born in Poltava. In April 2025, he and another Ukrainian fighter from the Aidar battalion, Serhii Dziuba, were added to the Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring) registry of“terrorists and extremists.” At the beginning of June, Demianenko's case was brought before the Russian court.

Read also: Russia keeps 277 Crimean political prisoners behind bars

Previously, the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced another Ukrainian citizen from Odesa region, Dmytro Stadnykov, to 20 years in prison in a similar case of participation in a“terrorist organization and terrorism training.”

Photo: pexels

MENAFN13092025000193011044ID1110057759

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search