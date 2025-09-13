Egypt Ramps Up Final Preparations For GEM Inauguration On 1 November

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly conducted an extensive field tour on Saturday to inspect projects surrounding the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), as Egypt accelerates preparations for the landmark institution's official inauguration on 1 November.

Madbouly said the inspection underscores the government's determination to finalise works around the GEM ahead of the grand international ceremony, which will spotlight Egypt's ancient heritage to the world. He added that recent meetings with ministers and officials focused on ensuring that surrounding roads and urban spaces present a world-class image befitting the nation's civilisation.

Tourist Promenade Linking GEM to Pyramids

During the visit, the Prime Minister inspected the new“Tourist Promenade,” which directly connects the museum with the Giza Pyramids Plateau.

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathi described the GEM's opening as one of the most anticipated cultural events worldwide, highlighting the promenade as part of a national strategy to cement Egypt's status as a premier global tourist destination.

“The promenade extends for 1.27 km, with an average width of 13.5 to 27.5 metres. It starts at the GEM's parking area, crosses Fayoum Road, and continues into the heritage zone, creating a seamless link to the pyramids while preserving the site's visual identity,” Fathi said.

Designed to international standards, the promenade features walking paths and eco-friendly electric vehicle routes, enhancing the visitor experience while improving the aesthetic character of the pyramids' vicinity.







Sphinx International Airport Ready for Guests

Madbouly also inspected Sphinx International Airport, situated near the GEM and the pyramids, describing its location as a vital hub for welcoming official delegations and tourists during the museum's inauguration and beyond.

He toured the international and domestic terminals, reviewing passport control, customs counters, baggage handling systems, as well as the presidential and VIP lounges. Hend Abdel Halim, Deputy Governor of Giza, confirmed the completion of landscaping works, including palm planting, irrigation, and lighting.

The Prime Minister praised the progress and commended Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh Hefny and working teams for preparing the airport to host Egypt's guests at the GEM opening.







Inspection of BRT Station

Concluding his tour, Madbouly visited the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station at the intersection of Fayoum and Wahat roads, near the GEM. He stressed that the BRT reflects President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's directives to localise advanced industries, including electric bus manufacturing, and to develop sustainable public transport systems.

Transport Minister Kamel Al-Wazir explained that the BRT project is a cornerstone of Egypt's integrated transport plan, offering citizens a safe, fast, and eco-friendly alternative that eases traffic congestion and reduces emissions.

Mohamed El-Sharkawy, Director of the project's second phase, said the station includes four administrative and charging zones with workshops, electric charging stations, monitoring systems, and fire safety infrastructure. The main hub can service five buses daily and simultaneously charge 20 vehicles, with additional zones for passenger services.

The complex also houses a superjet bus terminal for Upper Egypt, commercial outlets, facilities for people with disabilities, and 25,000 square metres of parking for private cars, minibuses, and buses.

Madbouly concluded the inspection by reaffirming the government's commitment to completing all development projects in time for the GEM's inauguration, ensuring the event reflects Egypt's historic and cultural stature on the global stage.