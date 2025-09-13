Chennai Targets 7,500 Volunteers For Flood Rescue Training

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 14 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced that it will conduct a series of flood rescue training programmes across the city to prepare residents as first responders during the northeast monsoon.

The civic body has set a target of training 7,500 volunteers drawn from resident welfare associations (RWAs) and local communities. The sessions will include practical demonstrations on using boats, ropes, and basic rescue equipment to help people trapped in floodwaters.

Volunteers will also be trained to assist in moving residents to relief camps or hospitals, and guided on coordinating with authorities during emergencies.

The hands-on drills are scheduled to take place later this month, with multiple batches planned in different zones.

As a first step, an online orientation was recently conducted for 70 RWAs, where officials explained flood preparedness strategies and measures adopted in previous years. While this virtual session served as an introduction, the upcoming ground-level training is expected to equip participants with skills that can be deployed immediately during intense spells of rain.

To widen participation, GCC has launched an online application process. However, enrolment remains low, with only 270 residents registering so far against the target of 7,500. Civic officials are urging more associations and individuals to come forward in the coming weeks.

During the initial interactions, residents also raised concerns about civic gaps that heighten the risk of flooding each year. They pointed to the shortage of workers at sewage pumping stations, where a lone staff member often handles round-the-clock duties, and highlighted poor coordination between GCC, Chennai Metrowater, and Tangedco that frequently disrupts flood management during heavy rainfall.

Recurring issues such as illegal sewage discharge into stormwater drains were flagged, with calls for stricter enforcement to prevent contamination.

Residents from Velachery and nearby areas further noted that flooding drives snakes into homes, forcing them to spend large amounts on removals annually, and sought closer coordination with the forest department.

By rolling out large-scale training and integrating residents into its disaster management framework, GCC hopes to create a faster and more reliable emergency response system. The initiative reflects a growing focus on community preparedness as Chennai braces for another challenging monsoon season.