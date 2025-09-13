Cairo Fashion & Tex Expected To Secure $60M In Export Deals
Mohamed El-Sherif, Chairperson of Pyramids International Group, said this year's edition includes only Egyptian participants - a deliberate strategy to promote local industry, highlight domestic products, and boost garment sector exports.
The exhibition is drawing over 1,000 international buyers from 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, Libya, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Rwanda, Italy, Romania, Turkey, the UK, Brazil, the US, and Canada. For the first time, delegations from Russia and Pakistan are also attending.
El-Sherif noted that the programme includes direct B2B meetings between buyers and exhibitors, as well as factory visits to build confidence in Egyptian products and facilitate agreements.
Official delegations from chambers of commerce and apparel associations in Jordan, Morocco, and Tunisia are also participating, aiming to strengthen investment partnerships and regional cooperation.
Highlighting Egypt's growing role in the global ready-made garment industry, El-Sherif said the country's exports stand out for their quality, competitive pricing, and faster delivery times.“Egyptian products have become more appealing than Chinese counterparts - not only in terms of price, but also quality and delivery speed. Today, we are competing strongly with Turkey, and we may soon reach, or even surpass, the level of China,” he said.
Commenting on Pyramids International Group's broader activities, El-Sherif noted the company organises nearly 100 exhibitions and conferences annually worldwide, with a fully booked schedule and no plans to expand into new sectors in the near future.
Cairo is set to host several major events in the coming months, including the Lingerie & Home Exhibition from 26 to 28 November, the 78th edition of Cairo Fashion & Tex from 2 to 4 October, and the Leather Exhibition on 19 December.
