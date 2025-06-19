JAAD IMPACT FACTOR RANKS NO. 1 AMONG DERMATOLOGY JOURNALS

JAAD International debuts at No. 10

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology remains the top peer-reviewed journal in its field for the sixth straight year, according to the 2024 journal impact factor (JIF) rankings recently published by Clarivate's Journal Citation Reports (JCR) Web of Science Group.

Additionally, JAAD International (JAADi) – one of three highly-cited open access companion journals to JAAD – has debuted strongly with a JIF ranking at No. 10.

JAAD's 2024 impact factor is 11.8 with 38,702 citations. This places JAAD in the No. 1 position among 96 dermatology-related journals ranked by JCR in this period. JAADi reports an impressive debut 2024 impact factor of 5.2 with 1,046 citations, placing it at No. 10.

The JIF is a ratio which divides a journal's received citations by a count of its published articles. It's not a mathematical average, but it does provide an approximation of the mean citation rate for a typical article in a given time period, which for the 2024 JCR ranking is 2022-2023.

"Having two journals with impact factors in the Top 10 is something to celebrate and speaks volumes about the quality of our JAAD Journals," said board-certified dermatologist Dirk M. Elston, MD, FAAD, Editor-in-Chief of JAAD. "We are indebted to our authors, reviewers, and editors for their continued first-rate work, and we remain committed to our mission of 'helping dermatologists to improve patient outcomes' across the JAAD Journals portfolio."

"This is an exceptional debut impact factor for a dermatology journal. I am particularly gratified since - from the very beginning when we launched JAADi in 2020 - our model was one of inclusivity and quality featuring a wide breadth of rigorous research from the global dermatology community," said board-certified dermatologist Jonathan Kantor, MD, MSc, MSCE, FAAD, JAADi Founding Editor. "Many thanks to our entire team!"

Visit JAAD and JAADinternational to read the most recent research published in the journals or to submit an article for consideration. The highly impactful JAAD Journals portfolio also includes JAAD Case Reports and JAAD Reviews (new in 2024).

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 21,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad . Follow @AADskin on Facebook , TikTo , Pinteres , and YouTube , and @AADskin1 on Instagra .

About JAAD

The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology is the most widely cited dermatology journal in the world. JAAD was the top most-cited dermatology journal in 2024, according to impact factor rankings from Clarivate's Journal Citation Reports (JCR) Web of Science Group. In 2009, the Special Libraries Association named JAAD one of the most 100 influential journals of the past 100 years. JAAD also has three open-access companion titles: JAAD Case Reports , JAAD International and JAAD Reviews . Follow @JAADJournals on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE American Academy of Dermatology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED