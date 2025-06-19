Sustainability At Sea: How DP World Is Charting A Green Future For Maritime Trade

MENAFN - 3BL) As the global maritime industry navigates the accelerating demands of sustainability, DP World is anchoring itself at the center of change. With a footprint spanning 74 countries and over 114,000 employees, our mission – to make trade flow – carries a critical mandate: it must flow sustainably.

At the heart of this transformation lies a bold but pragmatic approach to port and vessel decarbonization. Through the“Our World, Our Future ,” sustainability strategy, we are committed to decarbonizing our port terminals, logistics, and marine services by 2030. Achieving net-zero emission by 2050 is our north star. Through our work, DP World is proving that environmental leadership and operational resilience are not opposing forces, but powerful allies.

Electrification on the Front Lines of Port Decarbonization

In Vancouver, DP World's Centerm terminal stands as a national first by providing shore power – also known as“cold ironing” – to docked vessels. There, container ships can shut down their auxiliary diesel engines and plug into the local electrical grid while berthed – cutting emissions by up to 80%. This is a model for how port electrification improves air quality for nearby communities while supporting long-term climate goals.

Centerm is not alone. Globally, our terminals are transitioning to electric cranes, yard equipment, and terminal tractors as part of our dedicated equipment electrification capital plane.

In the Dominican Republic, we became the first port operator in Latin America to develop a charging station for our electric truck fleet . The station is powered by 100% renewable energy and is used to charge our fleet of 20 fully electric internal transport vehicles (ITVs). Earlier this year, we celebrated a major sustainability milestone when the trucks traveled more than 740,000 kilometers - the equivalent of 18 zero-emission trips around the world – avoiding more than 2,400 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions.

Around the world, we are proud to have achieved 100% renewable energy at our operations in Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Germany, the Netherlands, Serbia, and Dry Docks World in the UAE.

Internal carbon pricing now guides capital investments, ensuring environmental gains are paired with financial discipline.

Driving Emissions Down at Sea: Marine Services Innovation

While port operations evolve, DP World's marine fleet is transforming. With over 120 vessels handling 16,000+ port calls each year, this is where small efficiency gains yield massive emissions reductions.

We've introduced new ships that run on cleaner-burning methanol, upgraded vessels for greater efficiency, and improved routes to achieve measurable fuel savings. In 2023, we launched the first hybrid-electric ferry in the UK , Pioneer, which runs on a combination of traditional diesel fuel and electric battery power. A second hybrid-electric ferry, Liberte, came online in 2024. We're not betting on a single technology. From biofuels to hybrid propulsion systems, our Marine Services business is continuously testing pathways toward a low-carbon fleet.

Preparing for a Multi-Fuel Future

The transition to alternative fuels is not just about switching tanks; it's a system-wide overhaul. We're preparing for a landscape where methanol, ammonia, hydrogen, and liquified natural gas (LNG) coexist. This requires new infrastructure, established safety standards, and a workforce equipped for complexity.

Earlier this year, we successfully completed initial testing of a hydrogen fuel cell rubber-tired gantry (RTG) crane at the Port of Vancouver. RTG cranes are traditionally large consumers of diesel fuel, accounting for 50% of consumption in Vancouver alone. During testing, the hydrogen-powered system operated continuously for 16 hours, emitting only steam – in contrast to the 400 kg of CO2 produced by a comparable diesel unit. On the heels of this success, we are conducting expansive field testing on the feasibility of electrifying our global RTG fleet.

DP World is also creating fueling networks and sustainable shipping routes in key hubs like Singapore and Europe. We established protocol on handling very cold fuels and transporting them seamlessly from storage to ship – ensuring safety and scalability for a clean marine fuel future.

We know this journey won't be linear. High costs and limited availability of green fuels like methanol and ammonia are current roadblocks. But through partnerships and policy advocacy, we're pushing to accelerate availability and affordability across our global network.

Collaboration: The Cornerstone of Global Progress

Progress at scale requires shared ambition. That's why DP World is an active member of initiatives like the Zero Emissions Port Alliance, the First Movers Coalition, and the Maersk McKinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

Through these partnerships, we're advocating for co-investment models, harmonized regulation, and infrastructure development that serves a broader vision: ports not just as gateways of commerce, but critical hubs in the world's renewable energy supply chain.