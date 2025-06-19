Special-Lite Introduces New ADA Vision Lite Kit For Double-Acting Traffic Doors

This option enhances projects with additional visibility while maintaining the clean, durable, and functional design customers know and expect.

DECATUR, MI, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Special-Lite, a leading manufacturer of high-performance doors, frames, and bathroom partitions is proud to announce the launch of a new 10” x 31” ADA Vision Lite Kit option for its Double-Acting Traffic Doors.This new vision lite kit offers an ideal solution for those looking to enhance their projects with additional visibility while maintaining the clean, durable, and functional design customers know and expect from Special-Lite products. It is fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act."We are committed to delivering products that not only perform, but also support the needs of accessibility," said Alex Esposito, P.E., President and COO of Special-Lite. "The addition of this ADA-compliant vision lite kit ensures that our Double-Acting Traffic Doors remain a top choice for a broad range of commercial and institutional applications."Special-Lite's line of Double-Acting Traffic Doors debuted in August 2024 to meet the demand for doors with a sleek, customizable design combined with robust and durable construction, in restaurants and other high-traffic environments, such as retail, hospitality, food processing, laboratories, and more.Equipped with an exclusive, smooth-operating double-acting gravity pivot hinge for unmatched reliable operation, Special-Lite's Double-Acting Traffic Doors are slim and corrosion-resistant. They maintain their like-new appearance with routine cleaning using mild soap and water.Robust & Lightweight ConstructionA unique waterproof, high-density injected foam core offers unparalleled moisture resistance and lighter weight than traditional wood cores. This technology binds all components together, creating a slim door panel with exceptional strength. The integral aluminum perimeter ensures a solid yet flexible design with edge protection.Hybrid FRP and Aluminum Double-Acting Traffic DoorsLeveraging the renowned foam-injected FRP door technology of the company's well-known Hybrid FRP Doors, Aluminum Flush Doors, and Bathroom Partitions, Special-Lite's Hybrid FRP Double-Acting Traffic Doors are available in a variety of FRP face sheets and finishes, its exclusive SpecLite 3FRP Pebble GrainFRP, realistic Wood Grain (Rustic and Contemporary), and a Sandstone Texture. These FRP doors are extremely durable and easy to clean and sanitize.Buyers can also choose from smooth, embossed, or fluted aluminum face sheet to complement their facility's aesthetic, or Stainless Steel with a brushed or mirror finish.Custom Design OptionsStandard and round vision lite kit are other options available for Special-Lite's traffic doors. Architects, facility managers, and building owners can also specify from a wide variety of finish options, including custom colors, made-to-order sizes, and optional accessories to ensure doors complement a space perfectly.For more information or to place an order, please contact a local Special-Lite Representative or visit special-lite.About Special-Lite:Based in Decatur, Michigan, Special-Lite manufactures engineered architectural products for new construction and replacement installations for use in educational, commercial, institutional, industrial, and municipal applications. Built to last in high traffic and challenging environments, their high quality and made-to-order options are unique in the industry. The company was founded in 1971 and pioneered fiberglass-reinforced polyester (FRP) material for door skins in the early 1980s. Today, it is one of the largest volume producers of FRP doors in the U.S., with facilities in Decatur and Benton Harbor, Michigan. Visit special-lite for more.

