G Wellness Company Limited Partners With Wyndham Hotels & Resorts To Launch The First Internationally Branded Hotel In Banjul, The Gambia

G Wellness Company Limited, a subsidiary of MP Trading Group, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( ), the world's largest hotel franchising company, to debut the first internationally branded resort in Banjul, The Gambia, under the globally recognized Ramada by Wyndham brand.

This landmark development marks a significant milestone for The Gambia's growing tourism and hospitality sector, reinforcing its status as a rising destination in West Africa. Located on the Atlantic coast, The Gambia is known for its vibrant culture, rich history, and natural beauty. As the smallest country on mainland Africa, it has made impressive strides in recent years to position tourism as a key pillar of national development. In 2019 alone, the country welcomed over 620,000 visitors, with the government continuing to invest in infrastructure and travel-related services to boost its global appeal.

The new Ramada Resort by Wyndham Banjul will be situated in the popular coastal town of Kotu, a well-established tourist hub known for its scenic beaches and lively local markets. Conveniently located approximately 22 kilometers from Banjul International Airport and about 15 kilometers from Banjul city center, the resort will feature 65 elegantly appointed guest rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, lounge bar, ocean-view swimming pool, wellness spa, and meeting facilities - offering both leisure and business travelers an elevated stay experience.

“Partnering with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts for this landmark project in Banjul marks an important milestone for us,” said Mr. Manish Tilokani , Chairman of MP Trading Group. “Bringing the first internationally branded resort in The Gambia is a meaningful step in our growth, and with Ramada by Wyndham, we are committed to delivering high-quality hospitality standards. We look forward to welcoming guests to the resort by mid-2026.”

“This collaboration with G Wellness Company Limited represents a significant addition to our portfolio in West Africa,” said Govind Mundra , Head of Development – Middle East & Africa at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “It reflects our ongoing focus on expanding into high-potential, underserved markets and supporting our partners in delivering trusted, branded hospitality. We value our relationship with Mr. Manish and his team and see strong potential for further development across the region.”

Abdul Melhem, Director Franchise Operations, MEA ; Manish Tilokani, Chairman of MP Trading Group ; Dimitris Manikis President EMEA ; Govind Mundra Head of Development MEA



3D Views of the Ramada Resort Banjul (1)



3D Views of the Ramada Resort Banjul (2)



Contact:

Mr. Manish Tilokani

G Wellness Company Limited

Phone: +220 336 5900

E-mail: ...