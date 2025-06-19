Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan Begins Tunnel Construction On Nation's Bishkek-Osh Highway

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 19 . Construction began on a 750-meter tunnel on the Bishkek-Osh highway, a vital route connecting northern and southern Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan.

Minister Absattar Syrgabaev, during the groundbreaking ceremony, highlighted that the tunnel will be built using advanced Japanese technology.

"Most of the main road connecting the north and south crosses mountainous areas. Our priority is to develop the road network to ensure uninterrupted transport of goods and passengers while guaranteeing their safety. The project section of the Bishkek-Osh highway where construction starts today is prone to rockfalls. A tunnel is the most appropriate solution," he said.

The agreement for the construction endeavor was executed with the Japanese entity Takenaka Civil Engineering & Construction. The subterranean conduit will be strategically positioned at the 400 km juncture of the Bishkek-Osh thoroughfare.

The Bishkek–Osh thoroughfare spans more than 600 kilometers, serving as a critical artery linking the northern and southern regions of Kyrgyzstan. Constructed in 1965, the pavement infrastructure is currently exhibiting significant degradation and necessitates immediate remediation.

