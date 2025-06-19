Kyrgyzstan Begins Tunnel Construction On Nation's Bishkek-Osh Highway
Minister Absattar Syrgabaev, during the groundbreaking ceremony, highlighted that the tunnel will be built using advanced Japanese technology.
"Most of the main road connecting the north and south crosses mountainous areas. Our priority is to develop the road network to ensure uninterrupted transport of goods and passengers while guaranteeing their safety. The project section of the Bishkek-Osh highway where construction starts today is prone to rockfalls. A tunnel is the most appropriate solution," he said.
The agreement for the construction endeavor was executed with
the Japanese entity Takenaka Civil Engineering & Construction. The
subterranean conduit will be strategically positioned at the 400 km
juncture of the Bishkek-Osh thoroughfare.
The Bishkek–Osh thoroughfare spans more than 600 kilometers, serving as a critical artery linking the northern and southern regions of Kyrgyzstan. Constructed in 1965, the pavement infrastructure is currently exhibiting significant degradation and necessitates immediate remediation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment