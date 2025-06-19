PM Modi Lauds Divya Deshmukh For Beating World No. 1 Hou Yifan In World Team Blitz Championships
Representing Hexamind Chess Club, the 18-year-old Indian sensation squared off against the Chinese titan, who played for the WR Chess Team. In a thrilling 74-move battle, Divya outplayed Yifan, who blundered her bishop in a drawn pure rook vs. bishop endgame.
"Congratulations to Divya Deshmukh on defeating the World No. 1, Hou Yifan in the 2nd leg of Blitz semifinal at the World Team Blitz Championships, London. Her success highlights her grit and determination. It also inspires many upcoming chess players. Best wishes for her future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X.
In the blitz format, Divya racked up six wins, one draw and just one loss out of eight games, clocking an elite performance rating of 2606. She later dominated the third-place playoff, helping her team defeat Uzbekistan 3.5–2.5 in both rounds to claim team bronze.
Following her win, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also praised Divya on her stunning win over World No. 1. "Heartiest congratulations to our chess star Divya Deshmukh on her stunning win over world No. 1 Hou Yifan in the 2nd leg of the Blitz semifinal at the World Team Blitz Championships in London. Wishing you the very best for the future games," he posted on X.
In the rapid format, Divya got five wins, six draws, and just one loss and secured team silver and an individual bronze on Board 6, with a performance rating of 2420.
The third edition of the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships took place in London between June 10 and 16. The total prize fund was 5,00,000 euro; 3,10,000 euro for the rapid tournament and 190,000 euros earmarked for the blitz.
