US Applause For Israel's Iran Strikes Courts Wider Disaster

MENAFN - Asia Times) The eruption of war between Israel and Iran is no longer a hypothetical flashpoint-it is a live, unfolding campaign whose implications could shake the foundations of the international order and move the world closer to World War III.

More worrying than the precision of the Israeli strikes is the exuberant endorsement they have received from the United States. Washington, under the Trump administration's second term, appears not merely supportive but almost intoxicated by Israel's early military successes.

In doing so, the United States risks accelerating a conflict that could spiral beyond containment with long-term consequences for the Middle East and the wider international system.

What was initially sold to the world as a narrow preemptive strike against Iran's nuclear infrastructure has been rapidly reframed-mostly by Israeli and U.S. officials-as the first stage of a broader strategic takedown. The language from Washington has become celebratory, even triumphalist.

American defense officials have praised the“surgical precision” of Israeli operations, lauding the effectiveness of cyberwarfare and air dominance in taking down Iran's air defense systems. Behind the scenes, it is clear that US logistical support-intelligence sharing, satellite coverage, and mid-air refueling-has been essential to the success of Israel's campaign.

Two US aircraft carriers-the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Theodore Roosevelt-now patrol the Arabian Gulf, not simply to deter Iranian retaliation, but to demonstrate the American imprimatur on Israel's escalation.

Therein lies the danger: Washington has moved from tacit support to strategic infatuation. The language of deterrence has been replaced by the logic of regime degradation. The tactical euphoria within the US national security establishment-particularly among hardliners and Trump loyalists-is pushing the conflict away from proportionality and toward maximalism.

There are already murmurs of a“three-phase doctrine,” aimed first at blinding Iran's surveillance systems, then destroying its nuclear facilities, and finally dismantling its conventional military capabilities and command structures.