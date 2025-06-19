Undervalued Smallcaps: TD Power Systems Could Rally Further, Says SEBI RA Gunjan Kumar
SEBI-registered analyst Gunjan Kumar has flagged TD Power Systems for more gains if its current breakout sustains. He noted that it is an undervalued company with strong fundamentals.
TD Power Systems shares have rallied 49% in the last three months.
The company has a return on equity (RoE) above 22 and a return on capital employed (RoCE) above 28.
On technical charts, the stock recently broke out of its consolidation pattern, reaching an all-time high. Kumar suggests monitoring TD Power Systems above ₹535 with support at ₹504.
On the fundamentals, TD Power Systems has reported strong financials. They posted the highest revenue in the last 13 quarters. Margins, too, improved to 20.7% in their fourth quarter (Q4FY25), at a 13-quarter high.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have steadily increased their stake over the last 12 quarters. Recently, Goldman Sachs purchased nearly 11 lakh shares of the smallcap company via block deals, valued at ₹50.30 crore.
TD Power Systems manufactures AC generators and electric motors for power plants and industries. It offers custom solutions to various sectors, including renewable energy, oil and gas, and railways.
Strong demand for gas turbines and large generators, particularly from data centres, has driven export growth. Overall, India's electrical equipment industry is benefiting from investments in renewable energy and infrastructure.
Data on Stocktwits shows retail sentiment turned 'bullish' on this counter a day ago.TD Power Systems sentiment and message volume on June 19 as of 10:30 am IST. | source: Stocktwits
TD Power Systems shares have gained 16% year-to-date (YTD).
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment