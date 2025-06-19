403
Trump Responds to Iran
(MENAFN) According to a publication, President Donald Trump is currently awaiting signs of whether Iran will relinquish its nuclear ambitions.
The publication, referencing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, indicated that Iran’s Fordow nuclear enrichment site—located deep within a mountain—is being considered as a possible strike objective.
However, neutralizing it would require deploying the most formidable weaponry in the American military's inventory.
Earlier on Wednesday, Trump spoke to journalists, revealing that he had not yet decided whether to authorize the U.S. military to support Israel’s current operations against Iran. “I may do it. I may not do it,” he said, leaving his options open.
In his remarks from the Oval Office, Trump clarified his position by stating, “I don't want to fight either. I'm not looking to fight. But if it's a choice between fighting and them having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do, and maybe we won't have to fight.” He added, “I have ideas as to what to do. I like to make a final decision one second before it’s due,” underlining his preference for making strategic choices at the last moment.
Trump suggested the following week could prove to be “very big” as he deliberates on the matter, noting that a resolution might come sooner than expected.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has firmly rejected Trump's demand for an unconditional surrender from Tehran.
He cautioned that any direct American participation in the confrontation with Israel would result in “irreparable consequences.”
During a broadcasted address, Khamenei declared, “The Zionist entity (Israel) has made a grave mistake and will face consequences.”
He stressed that Iran will not overlook violations of its airspace or the shedding of its “martyrs’” blood.
