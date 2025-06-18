INTRODUCING SUNSURANCE FROM SMIRNOFF ICE - WHERE FORECASTS READ 100% CHANCE OF SUNNY DAYS THIS SUMMER, RAIN OR SHINE

To make the most of your sun-soaked plans, Smirnoff ICE is teaming up with content creator and comedian Boman Martinez-Reid to pay out up to $200,000 in Sunsurance* (full rules and regulations below) throughout the summer, starting with $50,000 to celebrate the summer solstice. Run don't walk to enter today in two easy steps for the chance to score a Sunsurance payout:



STEP ONE: Turn on those post notifications for @Smirnoff and be the first to know when it's time to sign-up for Sunsurance. STEP TWO: When the alert hits, be ready to text "SUNSURANCE" to 24272. More than 2,000 (21+ only) will unlock $20 in ICE-cold cash (awarded as Venmo credit*) to use however you make the most of a sunny day – snacks, sips, you name it.

To kickoff, Martinez-Reid is bringing his signature humor to local broadcasts in some of the gloomiest and sunniest cities across the country to share forecasts locals actually want to hear. Delivering predictions of tasty treats, play and rays for days, he'll remind everyone on the airwaves that whether it's clear or cloudy, sunny day vibes are on the radar all summer long. Instead of rain drops, be on the lookout for Smirnoff ICE Sunny Days drops to score sizzling styles and summer swag coast to coast.

"I'm really excited to team up with Smirnoff ICE this summer - it feels like the perfect way to bring some fun and sunshine no matter what the weather's doing," says Martinez-Reid. "Whether it's cloudy or clear, we're here to make every day feel like a sunny day."

"There's nothing more disappointing than gearing up for a perfect summer day only to have the weather ruin your plans," says Hannah Todd, Director, Smirnoff ICE. "We figured everyone could use a little 'Sunsurance' – a fun way to keep the summer vibes high, no matter the forecast. So whetheryou're sipping on Sunny Days or an original Smirnoff ICE, we're serving up those throwback flavors and summertime vibes people crave."

The NEW Smirnoff ICE Sunny Days Variety Pack , perfect for beach hangs, pool days and backyard bangers (21+ only, of course), comes in four award-winning flavors , and will take you on a nostalgic trip back to the best summer of your life.



Cosmic Snowcone – A flavorful blast of red berries and citrus flavors

Lemon Shaved Ice – Zesty lemon with a delicious citrus twist

Orange Cream Pop – Ensure a taste of nostalgia with orange soda Red, White & Berry – Cherry, citrus, and blue raspberry collide in a cool, bold burst of flavor

Choose your chill and sip your style this summer because whatever the occasion, Smirnoff ICE has all the options for you and your crew to enjoy responsibly. Need a crowd pleaser for Fourth of July celebrations? We got you with Smirnoff ICE Red, White & Berr y . Looking for a pocket-sized tasty treat? Try Smirnoff ICE Shorties in either Pink Lemonade or Red, White & Berry. Or just crack open and enjoy a delicious Smirnoff ICE – the OG that started it all. Track where we're pouring next at @Smirnoff on Instagram and be the first to turn up the flavor with our latest merch drop .

Smirnoff ICE Sunny Days Variety Pack is available now in 12-packs of 12oz cans with a suggested retail price of $17.99. Smirnoff ICE Red, White & Berry is available in 6-packs of 11.2 oz bottles with a suggested retail price of $12.99 and in 12-packs of 12 oz cans with a suggested retail price of $17.99. Smirnoff ICE Shorties are available now in a 200 mL bottle with a suggested retail price of $3.99. Smirnoff ICE is available now in 6-packs of 11.2 oz bottles with a suggested retail price of $12.99 and in 12-packs of 11.2 oz bottles with a suggested retail price of $17.99. No matter how you choose to enjoy these delicious sips this summer, remember to always drink responsibly.

*Only legal U.S. residents, 21 years or older, who own a mobile device with SMS messaging capability, a valid e-mail address and U.S.-based bank account are eligible to enter or win a prize. Sweepstakes is not sponsored, endorsed, authorized or affiliated with Venmo mobile payment service.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins 6/18/2025 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends 9/2/2025 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Instagram access/following @Smirnoff NOT required for entry. To enter w/o text, send an e-mail to [email protected] , with "SMIRNOFF ICE SUNSURANCE SWEEPSTAKES" in the subject line, along with your first name, phone number, date of birth, state and zip code. Limit 1 entry per person. Winners selected at random upon completion of entry: odds of winning depend on total number of eligible entries received and operation of random selection via algorithm. Limit 1 prize per person. Venmo account required for prize. Allow up to 48 hours for $20 credit to appear in account. Alcohol NOT part of the prize. Winner responsible for message & data rate (and other) charges incurred by prize claim process. UNCLAIMED/FORFEITED PRIZES MAY NOT BE AWARDED. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes is separate and apart from SMIRNOFF ICE Sunny Days merchandise drops. See Official Rules HERE for full details. Sponsor: Diageo Beer Company USA, New York, NY.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, revolutionizing drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice, known for flavors since 1999.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

