Pacira Biosciences Debuts Inspiring New Film Highlighting One Patient's Journey To Pain Relief And Innovation In Care At BIO 2025

BRISBANE, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX), the industry leader in the delivery of innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients, today announced the debut of a powerful new film spotlighting the journey of a couple who, after navigating the complexities of acute and chronic pain-and the opioid reliance that often accompanies them-discovered the value of non-opioid treatment options. The film premiered today at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention 2025 in Boston as part of The Next Frontier digital series produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions.

Titled The Next Frontier: Mark & Leah's Story, the film tells the deeply personal and inspiring path of former competitive tennis player Mark Allen. After struggling with knee injuries and developing an opioid dependency as a result of his pain management treatment, Mark and his wife Leah came to understand the importance of exploring alternative approaches. Drawing on her background as a nurse, Leah helped guide their journey toward non-opioid therapies that ultimately transformed Mark's recovery, enabling him to return to the court, open a tennis academy, and reclaim his life.

Now grandparents, they say their greatest reward is being able to enjoy time with their grandchildren, free from pain and dependency. Their story highlights the critical importance of patients knowing they have pain management options beyond opioids, and how a well-thought-out recovery plan can restore not only physical function but the moments that matter most.

“We were honored when BBC StoryWorks approached us to be part of this film,” said Frank D. Lee, chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences.“Given our unwavering commitment to putting patients at the center of everything we do, sharing the Allens' story was especially meaningful. We are incredibly grateful to Mark and Leah for allowing us to highlight the real-world impact of non-opioid pain management.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. witnessed approximately 80,391 drug overdose deaths in 2024, with opioid-related deaths decreasing to 54,743. Despite this progress, the opioid crisis continues to exact a steep toll. Chronic pain, a key driver of opioid reliance, affects an estimated 82 million Americans and costs the U.S. up to $635 billion each year-more than the combined costs of cancer and heart disease. Yet, investment in novel pain treatments has declined sharply in recent years, underscoring the critical need for innovative, non-opioid therapies like those featured in Mark and Leah's story

The Next Frontier series explores the role of biotechnology in addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges, from public health to environmental sustainability, and is available globally on BBC.com .

Pacira delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, an adductor canal nerve block, and a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and iovera®o, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The Company is also advancing the development of PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a novel, locally administered gene therapy with the potential to treat large prevalent diseases like osteoarthritis. To learn more about Pacira, visit .

